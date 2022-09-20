Read full article on original website
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Orthopedic surgeon, gastroenterologist were 'much needed additions' to South City Hospital, CEO says
After years of financial hardship and a revolving door of leadership, things are looking up for South City Hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Much needed additions" have been made to the hospital's physician pool, including an orthopedic surgeon and a gastrointestinal specialist, Michael Sarian, chair and CEO of Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems, which took over operations of South City Hospital, told the publication.
The CFO of recruiting firm True on what qualities Fortune 500 companies look for in execs
“Data is critical to everything we do as a firm, and a personal passion of mine is data efficacy,” says Kate Vanek, the newly appointed global chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at True, an executive-level recruiting and talent management firm. True recruits executives for clients including Disney, Walmart,...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment management, a top investor in Aveva PLC (AVV.L), plans to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.66 billion) takeover offer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit
With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
RegScale Announces Appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr., to lead the Regulatory Operations Movement
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RegScale, a leading continuous compliance automation software company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran and diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Larry Whiteside, Jr., to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005027/en/ Larry Whiteside, Jr., Chief Information Security Officer, RegScale (Photo: Business Wire)
Plus500 Appears Ambitious in 5-Year Plan
Plus500, an interbank and CFDs dealer, announced its updated five-year strategy this Tuesday, with an iterative annualized order to pay the future of roughly $500M. The figure will be attained by broadening current products, introducing new products, increasing customer interaction, and moving into new geographic regions, including the United States.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’
A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
Hill International Announces Partnership with the National Urban League to Boost Diversity in the U.S. Construction Workforce
Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today a partnership with the National Urban League. The partnership will focus on increasing diversity in the country’s construction workforce. Hill International and the National Urban League have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Together, they will provide project management...
Busy Month For Deloitte: Consulting Giant Announces Major B-School Initiatives
One of the biggest consulting companies in the world is also one of the biggest employers of business school graduates. So it’s news when Deloitte announces a new partnership with a leading B-school — even more so when it announces more than half a dozen of them. Deloitte...
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
3PLs, Shippers Facing Talent Pool Crisis
Ongoing disruption, strategic misalignments and labor challenges are straining the third-party logistics (3PL)-shipper relationship, however both are striving to rebalance supply chains in the wake of a post-pandemic world, according to a study created in conjunction with NTT DATA, supply chain professor and researcher Dr. C. John Langley and Penske Logistics.
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
