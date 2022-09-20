Read full article on original website
Related
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
Ring unveils an intercom extension to remotely control access to your home
Amazon-owned Ring has introduced a Wi-Fi-connected intercom that beefs up your existing audio intercom system, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11
Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
Websites are dropping Facebook’s third-party login button
Despite a company rebrand and continued assurances that the metaverse is on its way, Facebook has continued its steady decline in influence and reputation after years of data scandals and whistleblower privacy concerns. If that weren’t enough, the generational shift towards social media competitors like TikTok have only ensured the once ubiquitous platform’s further decline. Now, we’re beginning to see the ripple effects across the rest of the internet, as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Search is making it easier to find train tickets, eco-friendly travel options
Google Search is adding a few updates that will help users purchase train tickets and filter for low-emissions plane tickets.
The Next Web
UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head
A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
Salesforce is getting into bed with WhatsApp
Salesforce and WhatsApp have entered into a new partnership that will bring instant messaging facilities to the Customer 360 platform. The partnership, announced during Dreamforce 2022, will give businesses a new way to communicate with customers, courtesy of WhatsApp integrations for multiple Salesforce CRM applications. The arrangement will set the...
Exclusive: Gmail launches pilot to keep campaign emails out of spam
Google is launching a pilot program to keep emails from political campaigns from going to users' spam folders this week, the company told Axios. Why it matters: Gmail users may start seeing a lot more political emails in their inboxes, partly a result of Google bowing to pressure from conservatives who claimed the company marked Republican emails as spam more often than others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geekwire.com
Seattle-area startup Cheq lands $8M for mobile ordering platform used in stadiums, restaurants
Editor’s note: The headline and story were updated to better reflect CHEQ’s business and technology. Seattle-area startup Cheq Lifestyle Technology has raised $8 million to fuel growth of its mobile ordering and delivery platform that lets consumers get items delivered to their seat at sporting events and gift drinks to friends.
Disney Sets April Carretta As Head of Communications For Direct To Consumer Unit
Disney has named April Carretta as Head of Communications, Direct to Consumer, leading global communications for the company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses. The comms exec with 20-plus years of experience will lead proactive and integrated communications, including consumer, content publicity, international, crisis communications and incident management, as well as internal employee communications. She reports to Heather Hust Rivera, SVP Communications for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Carretta joined Disney in 2019, where she led communications for the company’s Platform Distribution organization, tasked with shaping communications across all of DMED’s third-party media sales efforts for distribution, content sales agreements, affiliate marketing...
Engadget
Save your favorite internet content for $40 with Offcloud
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. With streaming services and websites readily accessible, you might think there’s little reason to download media like music, podcasts, movies and short videos to your devices. However, . So if you’re planning a trip or outlasting a network outage but still need your digital content fix, you can prepare in advance with Offcloud.
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Analyze a Wi-Fi Report on Windows
If you’re experiencing a problem with your Wi-Fi connection on Windows, it can sometimes be hard to diagnose the root cause without detailed information. Luckily, Windows has a Wi-Fi report that you can use to get to the bottom of most connectivity issues. So what is the Wi-Fi report,...
CNET
There's Actually a Better Place to Put Your Router to Improve Home Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you're spending each day working from home, creating a network of smart home gadgets or just trying to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day, a reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Total by Verizon launches with new prepaid plans and family savings
Thanks to Verizon's purchase of Tracfone, the carrier has created a handful of new prepaid plans with up to unlimited data, 5G, and even Disney+ if you go unlimited.
foodlogistics.com
Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees
Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
FanDuel Rebrands TV Network, Adds OTT to Help Scale Audience
FanDuel Group recently rebranded its 24-hour cable and satellite television network, TVG Network, as FanDuel TV and introduced a new OTT service, FanDuel TV Plus. The rollouts make FanDuel the first U.S. gaming operator with both a linear and digital media platform dedicated to sports betting content. As explored in a recent JWS column, the industry at large is reallocating resources to content-based customer acquisition and retention strategies. But FanDuel is not following the crowd. The company, which first inked Pat McAfee to an exclusive content deal in 2019, has seen firsthand how it can leverage authentic, personality-driven programming that weaves...
Wix now has its own keyword search tool
Thanks to Semrush, Wix users can now get the best keywords to boost site rankings on Google. Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has partnered with SaaS platform Semrush (opens in new tab) to integrate the latter’s SEO tools (opens in new tab) into its platform. Wix...
Ofcom to investigate tech giants’ dominance of cloud computing
Ofcom will investigate the world’s biggest tech companies to ensure their dominance in areas such as cloud computing, messaging and smart devices works for the people and businesses of Britain, the communications regulator has said. The cloud services investigation, which will take priority out of the three issues, will...
NEWSBTC
New Privacy coin Crypton – Accepted in 1800+ online stores/communities worldwide. The most confidential payment method on the internet today.
It is specifically developed to combat online tracking and ensure the privacy of financial transactions. Shopping with Utopia, one of the most confidential online payment methods with over 1800+ online stores. Now available to the online community worldwide. The unique blockchain developed over 9 years and launched in 2019 made...
zycrypto.com
World’s First Decentralized Social Platform MetaDAO Set to Launch on APLink
Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO is set to go live on APLink on 7 September. MetaDAO is the first platform based on Web3.0, built on Armonia Meta Chain. It is expected to significantly improve the value of Armonia in the decentralized social media space and put it ahead as the first ecosystem to build a decentralized social platform.
Comments / 0