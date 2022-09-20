Retaining talent can be a significant challenge for any growing business, as benefits to employees like better pay, better benefits, and more flexible work schedules become increasingly desirable. Employee retention is important, not just to your bottom line but to your company as a whole. When an employee leaves, you lose their expertise and productivity, which can mean a big dip in revenue. But how can you keep workers happy and productive, as they always have?

