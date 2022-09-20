Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
foodlogistics.com
Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees
Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.The regulator is set to launch a market study in the “coming weeks” that will assess how well the market is working, as well as any barriers to new entrants into the sector.The three so-called hyperscalers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google – together account for around 81% of revenue in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market, according to Ofcom.It is also set to launch a broader...
Kroger announces new device that speeds up shopping – but also introduces a far better improvement
KROGER has unveiled a new battery-powered cart that it hopes will make shopping faster and easier. The change will also mean food items such as fruit and vegetables are kept fresher for longer thanks to new temperature management technology. Announcing the new carts, General Motors said its Trace Grocery is...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com
Growing Shopper Loyalty Through Product Attribute and Sales Data
As consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers strive to strengthen their relationship with the consumer, particularly in a retail climate increasingly affected by inflation and supply chain issues, there are two converging trends to consider — enriching the omnichannel shopping experience and meeting specific consumer need states in new ways.
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
