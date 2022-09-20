ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida vs. Tennessee: Tuesday betting odds for Week 4 matchup

 2 days ago
Just four more days remain before Florida football travels up I-75 to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers in a clash of historic Southeastern Conference rivals. The game represents the first road match of the 2022 campaign as well as the Billy Napier era.

The Gators came out of the gates strong with a huge win in Week 1 over the Utah Utes, but have looked lackadaisical in their last two games against the Kentucky Wildcats (loss) and South Florida Bulls (narrow win) resulting in a 2-1 record. The Vols, on the other hand, enter the matchup a perfect 3-0 including an overtime victory on the road against the Pitt Panthers in Week 2.

Florida holds the all-time edge in this series, 31-20, and has won the last five meetings between the two schools. Prior to Tennessee’s last win, the Gators had taken 11 in a row. Take a look below at what the oddsmakers think about the upcoming SEC game.

The lines

The Vols are favored by a 10.5-point spread over the Gators according to BetMGM, with the over/under dropping one point since Monday. Here are the full odds as of 10:20 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+10.5

-110

O 62.5

-110

+290

-10.5

-110

U 62.5

-110

-375

Prediction

Florida did not look like a team that can beat Tennessee last weekend against USF. The Bulls ran all over the Gators while keeping Anthony Richardson in check. The team that showed up in the Swamp wearing Orange and Blue on Saturday will come out of Knoxville black and blue if Billy Napier cannot right the ship quickly this week. Unfortunately, the chances are high that he will not be able to.

Tennessee 42, Florida 24

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Disclaimer

Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
footballscoop.com

Preparing Florida to face Tennessee, Billy Napier hopes Vols fan family finds "soft spot for Gators"

Billy Napier is a Tennessee native and the son of a high school football coach. Born in Cookeville, Tennessee and growing up barely 20 miles south of the Volunteer State border in Chatsworth, Georgia, Florida’s first-year coach on Wednesday shared he’s long been familiar with the Florida-Tennessee football rivalry – largely in name only, as the Gators own wins in 16 of the past 17 meetings – but revealed a twist.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game

The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman 'highly questionable' to play against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without its top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when it takes on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases

Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift

For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
KNOXVILLE, TN
