Florida vs. Tennessee: Tuesday betting odds for Week 4 matchup

Just four more days remain before Florida football travels up I-75 to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers in a clash of historic Southeastern Conference rivals. The game represents the first road match of the 2022 campaign as well as the Billy Napier era.

The Gators came out of the gates strong with a huge win in Week 1 over the Utah Utes, but have looked lackadaisical in their last two games against the Kentucky Wildcats (loss) and South Florida Bulls (narrow win) resulting in a 2-1 record. The Vols, on the other hand, enter the matchup a perfect 3-0 including an overtime victory on the road against the Pitt Panthers in Week 2.

Florida holds the all-time edge in this series, 31-20, and has won the last five meetings between the two schools. Prior to Tennessee’s last win, the Gators had taken 11 in a row. Take a look below at what the oddsmakers think about the upcoming SEC game.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

The lines

The Vols are favored by a 10.5-point spread over the Gators according to BetMGM, with the over/under dropping one point since Monday. Here are the full odds as of 10:20 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+10.5

-110

O 62.5

-110

+290

-10.5

-110

U 62.5

-110

-375

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Prediction

Florida did not look like a team that can beat Tennessee last weekend against USF. The Bulls ran all over the Gators while keeping Anthony Richardson in check. The team that showed up in the Swamp wearing Orange and Blue on Saturday will come out of Knoxville black and blue if Billy Napier cannot right the ship quickly this week. Unfortunately, the chances are high that he will not be able to.

Tennessee 42, Florida 24

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Sept. 24, 2022

Sept. 24, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

3:30 p.m. EDT TV Channel: CBS Sports

CBS Sports Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!