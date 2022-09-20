Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
AARP hosts "Fraud Fighters" forum in Sioux City, highlights common scams against seniors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Fraud experts from the AARP's Iowa chapter were in Sioux City to teach people about criminals out to steal your money and your identity. The experts gave a presentation on the five most popular current scams targeting Iowa seniors, the most popular of which is where the fraudster pretends to be a lawyer or government official. They also answered questions from participants about potential scam actions they're seeing in our area.
siouxlandnews.com
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
siouxlandnews.com
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75
LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
siouxlandnews.com
Taiwanese delegation signs agreement to purchase U.S. corn and soybeans
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission Tuesday. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for...
siouxlandnews.com
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
RELATED PEOPLE
siouxlandnews.com
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Y receives Lowe's Hometown grant for facility upgrades
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Some big changes are underway at the Norm Wait Sr. YMCA this week. Lowe's Home Improvement has partnered with the "Y" to bring some needed renovations to the facility thanks to a $25,000 "Lowe's Hometown Grant." The renovations will focus on offering childcare for ages six months up to five years old. The locker rooms are being painted, lighting is being improved, and the childcare room is getting a complete overhaul. The "Y" hopes the renovations will help ease the shortage of childcare in the area.
siouxlandnews.com
Cool temperatures remain for the first day of Fall
Fall-like temperatures have finally found their way to Siouxland after record setting heat to start the week. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s across the region with widespread cloud cover. Rain showers will develop overnight tonight and will continue into the morning on Friday. Skies will...
Comments / 0