SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Some big changes are underway at the Norm Wait Sr. YMCA this week. Lowe's Home Improvement has partnered with the "Y" to bring some needed renovations to the facility thanks to a $25,000 "Lowe's Hometown Grant." The renovations will focus on offering childcare for ages six months up to five years old. The locker rooms are being painted, lighting is being improved, and the childcare room is getting a complete overhaul. The "Y" hopes the renovations will help ease the shortage of childcare in the area.

