Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
TechRadar
Apple Watch Ultra review
The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
TechRadar
MSI GT77 Titan review
For the price of this beast of a gaming laptop, the MSI GT77 Titan has a lot to prove, but despite its size and high-quality RGB lighting, it unfortunately misses the mark. It’s almost painful to watch the screen turn on and be immediately slammed by the sound of four fans kicking in.
TechRadar
Nextbase 522GW review
The Nextbase 522GW is a top-end dash cam with 2K video recording, Alexa, an integrated polarising filter and a large, 3in touchscreen display. Footage produced is of excellent quality, but can suffer in particularly firm cars, and the SOS emergency calling feature is a useful addition, albeit at the cost of a monthly subscription. We’d like to see a slightly more compact offering from Nextbase, but the 522GW still tucks away neatly behind the central mirror of most vehicles.
RELATED PEOPLE
notebookcheck.net
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL・
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
TechRadar
Innocn 15A1F 15.6” Portable Monitor review
As OLED panels go, the Innocn 15A1F is very affordable and delivers a very impressive colour gamut. However, its only 1080p resolution, limited size and 400 nits aren’t enough for true HDR output. Affordable, but niche. Two minute review. The 15A1F is easily one of the cheapest OLED portable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
After pushing AV1 codec, Google goes after Dolby with HDR and audio standards
Google can do basically whatever it wants regarding video and web standards. YouTube is the world's most popular video site. Chrome is the world's most popular browser. Android is the world's most popular operating system. Anything Google wants to roll out can immediately have a sizable user base of clients, servers, and content. From there, it's just a matter of getting a few partners to tag along. This is how Google's next-generation AV1 video codec is being rolled out, and next, Google is setting its sights on HDR and 3D audio standards.
TechRadar
Loop review
Marg (UK) Ltd, the company behind Loop Email, was founded in 2006 by an entrepreneur named Bostjan Bregar. Its initial product was 4th Office, a platform for enterprises to share files securely. In 2018, the company unveiled Loop Email, which has remained its core product. As its name suggests, Marg...
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
Digital Trends
Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399
Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs powerful specs at a budget price
Amidst a flurry of announcements from Sony, Nokia and others, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – a phone that has a low-end price, but a largely promising selection of specs. These include a 6.6-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge display. It uses an LCD panel rather than AMOLED technology...
TechRadar
Logitech G Cloud: where to preorder the gaming handheld and save $50
The push for cloud gaming is not going away any time soon, with the Logitech G Cloud being officially announced as the latest gaming handheld with streaming tech at the forefront. After it was leaked earlier this month, Logitech G Cloud preorders are now live - and if you choose to buy ahead of release on October 18 you can save $50 off the recommended $349.99 price at participating retailers.
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
TechRadar
JBL Quantum 810 Wireless review
- Surround sound only for PCs. The JBL Quantum 810 Wireless is an outstanding headset for PC gamers who want high-quality audio and are willing to pay for it. It's packed with features and performs incredibly well, and any PC users looking for one of the best PC gaming headsets in terms of audio fidelity and microphone quality should give the Quantum 810 Wireless serious consideration.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The vintage electronics worth thousands you could have stashed in your attic
In the modern world of constantly updating technology many items are rapidly replaced with the older gadgets often put out of sight in the loft. But as years pass by many once redundant items can actually increase in value. Whether it is an iPhone or games console - if you...
Elac’s new TV-friendly speakers will satisfy Dolby Atmos soundbar haters
For many film fans, a Dolby Atmos soundbar will provide everything they need to experience the latest movies on TV with a level of audio realism that their set’s built-in speakers could never deliver. But what if you also want to listen to music? The best soundbars excel at movie sound, but some listeners may end up disappointed when it comes time to play music on the same ‘bar.
TechRadar
Why you need a Sony TV for the World Cup this year
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is mere weeks away beginning on November 20, and what better way to enjoy the best football around than by watching it on a brand new Sony TV? Sony makes some of the best TVs incorporating the latest technology and some super smart features that are sure to make your experience even better than usual.
Comments / 0