Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand
A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
Guus Hiddink on Socceroos bench for friendly vs New Zealand
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A blast from the past will be on the bench for Australia when the World Cup-bound Socceroos take on New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday — former coach Guus Hiddink. Hiddink will act as head coach Graham Arnold’s assistant for the match in...
England predicted lineup vs Italy - Nations League
Predicting the England lineup to face Italy in the Nations League.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
UEFA・
SkySports
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster scores two early goals as visitors hold on for friendly win
Rhian Brewster struck twice inside the first five minutes as England U21s beat Italy U21s 2-0 in a friendly in Pescara on Thursday evening. The Sheffield United striker converted his first from the penalty spot with just three minutes on the clock, after Conor Gallagher had been floored by Edoardo Bove as he tried to turn in a Cole Palmer effort.
Alex Hales steers England to win over Pakistan on return from international exile
Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first T20.The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium, with debutant...
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name
Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory
The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992
A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
BBC
Pakistan score 203-0 to record stunning win over England - as it happened
That concludes proceedings for this evening's live text commentary with the seven-match series squared at 1-1 after two played. There were a few records broken, by the way. My colleague Matthew Henry has thumbed his way through the books and captured the best of them in his report which you can read here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
County Championship: Gloucestershire relegated despite three-wicket win over Warwickshire
LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three) Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 128: Davies 60; Price 8-27 Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; Yadav 5-30 & 149-7: Dent 64; Yadav 4-47 Gloucestershire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by three wickets. Relegated...
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
UEFA・
ESPN
The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling
It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
England thumped in first T20 vs Pakistan as hosts’ openers fire unbeaten 203 for stunning ten-wicket victory in Karachi
ENGLAND’S friendly welcome on their historic tour of Pakistan suddenly turned into a brutal battering on the field. Incredibly, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stormed to a victory target of 200 in the second Twenty20 match without being separated. For all the gratitude England have received for...
Edge between NZ, Wallabies adds to Rugby Championship finale
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The winner of the Rugby Championship will be decided Saturday in matches played 11,000 kilometers (7,000 miles) and nine hours apart in Auckland, New Zealand and Durban, South Africa. Defending champion New Zealand will face Australia at Eden Park after the All Blacks won...
Yardbarker
Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia
India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
Comments / 0