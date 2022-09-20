ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian

Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand

A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
The Independent

Alex Hales steers England to win over Pakistan on return from international exile

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first T20.The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium, with debutant...
ClutchPoints

Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name

Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory

The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
The Associated Press

England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992

A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
BBC

Pakistan score 203-0 to record stunning win over England - as it happened

That concludes proceedings for this evening's live text commentary with the seven-match series squared at 1-1 after two played. There were a few records broken, by the way. My colleague Matthew Henry has thumbed his way through the books and captured the best of them in his report which you can read here...
ESPN

The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling

It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Yardbarker

Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia

India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
