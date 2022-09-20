ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with arson

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, who’s 40, investigators said Thursday. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a shooting that injured a woman in April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident. The incident happened...
ALUM CREEK, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Ripley, WV
Ripley, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parkersburg man arrested in Frontier Communications catalytic converter theft

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, officers called on Sept. 5, 2022, to investigate after the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle belonging to a Frontier Communications parked at the company’s Market Street location in Parkersburg. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wanted Man#Stash#Firearms#Police#Wsaz
WOWK 13 News

Police: Charleston hit-and-run did not happen

UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene. Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for stealing from Lavalette hardware store

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is wanted for stealing from a Lavalette hardware store. West Virginia State Police say that the man in the photo above stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Kenny Queen Hardware on Friday, Sept. 16. Anyone with information should contact West Virginia State Police.
LAVALETTE, WV
Metro News

Return of checkpoints nets an array of violations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Working in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the Charleston Police Department is now running roadblocks to check for sobriety, seat belt and child safety seat usage. The road safety checkpoints had been mothballed for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, but they are proving to be a magnet for violators.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman allegedly charged Huntington officers with scissors

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s on New Stone Ridge Road in Ripley serves as a community hub for many residents including Crystal Castelli. “I come to this McDonald’s like three or four times a day,” said Castelli, who runs a cleaning business. “This McDonald’s is...
RIPLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy