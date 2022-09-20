Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with arson
WSAZ
Deputies searching for arson suspect
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a shooting that injured a woman in April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident. The incident happened...
Man wanted in connection to Kanawha County excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an excavator fire last week. The KCSO says a warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, regarding the incident. On Sept. 14, 2022, emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
West Virginia man accused of shooting woman in face pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a woman in the face pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on Thursday. Court records show that Brett Peters pleaded guilty to the charge in Kanawha County court. Peters was indicted in June of 2022 on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm […]
Parkersburg man arrested in Frontier Communications catalytic converter theft
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, officers called on Sept. 5, 2022, to investigate after the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle belonging to a Frontier Communications parked at the company’s Market Street location in Parkersburg. […]
Man found with multiple stolen guns, drinking a beer in Ripley McDonald’s parking lot
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say that he was found with multiple stolen guns in Ripley. Ripley PD says that they found a man in the McDonald’s parking lot on Saturday acting suspiciously and drinking a beer. They say that they placed him under arrest after determining that he was a […]
Police: Charleston hit-and-run did not happen
UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene. Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened. […]
WSAZ
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
WOWK
UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects
UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received...
Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in connection with Huntington bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Michigan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime in connection with a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2000. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kymoni Davis, also known as “Money,” 33, of Redford, Michigan,...
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Man wanted for stealing from Lavalette hardware store
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is wanted for stealing from a Lavalette hardware store. West Virginia State Police say that the man in the photo above stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Kenny Queen Hardware on Friday, Sept. 16. Anyone with information should contact West Virginia State Police.
Man rescued from Elk River after fleeing Charleston police, kicking out bar door
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly destroying the front door of a bar and fleeing from authorities in Charleston. According to a criminal complaint, Charles Engene Oberlin, 27, of Illinois, is charged with destruction of property and fleeing. Police say they were called to Bar 101 early Sept. 20, […]
Metro News
Return of checkpoints nets an array of violations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Working in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the Charleston Police Department is now running roadblocks to check for sobriety, seat belt and child safety seat usage. The road safety checkpoints had been mothballed for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, but they are proving to be a magnet for violators.
Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
Woman allegedly charged Huntington officers with scissors
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
WSAZ
Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s on New Stone Ridge Road in Ripley serves as a community hub for many residents including Crystal Castelli. “I come to this McDonald’s like three or four times a day,” said Castelli, who runs a cleaning business. “This McDonald’s is...
