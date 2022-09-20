ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana highway projects receive funding

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victim of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

