The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana risks billions in storm surge damage without new coastal projects, officials warn
Louisiana could see more than $31 billion a year in storm surge damage under worst-case predictions of sea level rise if it fails to adopt new projects for its 2023 coastal Master Plan, state officials warned Thursday. The warning came as the state's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority held an...
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
Slattery McCollam Farms includes 2,800 acres of sugarcane, and is located near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world. McCollam is in his second year of a...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victim of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False
An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
NOLA.com
Louisiana approves 4 solar projects for Entergy, a small step toward a cleaner power grid
Entergy Louisiana, which relies heavily on natural gas-fired power plants to make electricity, has taken a step toward diversifying its power generation, getting approval Wednesday from regulators for a series of solar projects around the state. Entergy is expected to eventually get 475 megawatts of power from four solar plants...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
NOLA.com
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
Developing Disturbance Could Pose Threat to Gulf of Mexico By Next Week
Yes, hurricane season is still active. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather approaching the Caribbean, that could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week. While we are still ways out, it is still worth keeping an eye on in the days...
theadvocate.com
Panel: Lafayette's downtown may not boom, but it will build -- piece by piece
Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday. But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might...
Residents of Opelousas have been experiencing brown water issues
Opelousas residents are reaching out to the city for answers about dirty water flowing through their faucets.
Lafayette Police on scene of pedestrian struck on Moss Street
Pedestrian struck Moss Street
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
