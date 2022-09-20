Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
TechRadar
Logitech G Cloud: where to preorder the gaming handheld and save $50
The push for cloud gaming is not going away any time soon, with the Logitech G Cloud being officially announced as the latest gaming handheld with streaming tech at the forefront. After it was leaked earlier this month, Logitech G Cloud preorders are now live - and if you choose to buy ahead of release on October 18 you can save $50 off the recommended $349.99 price at participating retailers.
The best laptop deals in September 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission. Anybody who is in need of a best laptop most likely doesn’t want to pay full price if possible....
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA Unveils RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Graphics Cards
NVIDIA and its graphics cards continue to push the world of technology forward with power that is climbing exponentially. Amidst the crypto mining craze, graphics cards grew increasingly difficult to find at reasonable prices. Fortunately for consumers, prices have since stabilized and NVIDIA is expanding its offerings with the introduction of its 40 Series, beginning with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.
Why Logitech's Steam Deck rival is too ahead of its time
The Logitech G Cloud is a new handheld streaming console that looks a little too forward-thinking for our age of poor public Wi-Fi. Now fully announced after leaking last month, the Logitech G Cloud is a portable android-powered device that comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now pre-installed. Launching exclusively in North America on October 17 for $349.99 – that's around £308 / AU$527 – it’ll let you play major triple-A games through the cloud, while on the go.
TechRadar
Buyer beware: the 12GB RTX 4080 is hiding a dirty little secret
In the wake of Nvidia’s big ‘GeForce Beyond’ presentation at GTC 2022, I’m scratching my head a bit. I’ve said it before, but I was really hoping that we’d see a wallet-friendly midrange RTX 4070 to offset the predictably brutal pricing of the RTX 4090 and 4080.
TechRadar
Apple Watch Ultra review
The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is discounted by a ridiculous $1,300
That's $2,000 for a pretty high spec machine, likely on sale in light of Nvidia's recent RTX 40-series launch. Gigabyte Aorus Model S | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,299.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $1,300) (opens in new tab)
laptopmag.com
Epic laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Intel EVO 4K laptop for just $742
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a remarkably thin, light and capable premium notebook. And now, this top-rated laptop can be your next daily driver for an incredibly low price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $742 (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store via Walmart. That's $107 off its former Walmart price of $849 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's a shocking $1,017 cheaper than the Microsoft Store's direct price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop.
PC Magazine
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Will Cost $1,599, RTX 4080 Starts at $899
The first of Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards arrive on Oct. 12 with the GeForce RTX 4090, but it comes with an obscenely high price tag of $1,599. The company is then unleashing the GeForce RTX 4080 in November through two models: a 12GB version that’ll start at $899 and a 16GB model that’ll go for $1,199 and up.
Treat your eyes with this massive 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for only $250
LG dropped the price on one of its better1440p gaming monitors.
Comments / 0