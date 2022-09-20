Read full article on original website
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’
A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
Federal gun law ruled unconstitutional by a West Texas federal judge
West Texas federal judge has ruled unconstitutional a federal law saying those under felony indictments cannot buy guns. US District Judge David Counts whose district includes Midland, Odessa and Pecos – dismissed a federal indictment
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law
The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
What is the Indian Child Welfare Act at the center of a new Supreme Court case?
Story at a glance The Indian Child Welfare Act sets federal standards to prioritize keeping Native American children with their nuclear or extended family, their tribe or a member of another tribe before being placed in non-Native American foster and adoptive homes. The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 after the federal government recognized…
Kentucky judge rules in favor of photographer challenging gay rights law
A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers. U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance, the Courier Journal reported....
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
Montana to comply with court order allowing transgender birth certificate changes without surgery
Montana’s health department on Monday said it would comply with a judge’s ruling that allows transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. The announcement came after District Court Judge Michael Moses blocked SB280, a state law passed last year by the Republican-controlled legislature that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates without undergoing surgery.
Arizona Supreme Court rules state Senate can keep election audit records secret
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. The unanimous ruling...
Federal judge to consider dismissal of New Hampshire anti-discrimination laws lawsuit
A federal judge is considering a motion from the state to dismiss challenges to New Hampshire's new anti-discrimination laws filed by teachers and administrators who say they are confused about what they can legally teach. Judge Paul Barbadoro said Wednesday he'd make a decision within 60 to 90 days. Two...
bloomberglaw.com
Judge’s Ruling Maps Strategy for N.Y. Concealed-Carry Gun Cases
Judge dismissed case, lays out why law is ‘unconstitutional’. A federal judge has written what could become a blueprint for challenging New York’s concealed-carry law. New York and other states including California, rushed to pass legislation after the US Supreme Court threw out a century-old law that limited who could carry a handgun in public.
Hawaii Supreme Court Issues Watershed Ruling in Case Where Man Was Illegally Prosecuted for Murder
The highest court in Hawaii on Thursday issued a reprieve for a man prosecutors unlawfully charged with murder in an opinion that is likely to have substantial ripple effects on the state’s legal system. Richard Obrero shot and killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy during a disputed interaction outside of the...
Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law
(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
