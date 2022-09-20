ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Montana to comply with court order allowing transgender birth certificate changes without surgery

Montana’s health department on Monday said it would comply with a judge’s ruling that allows transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. The announcement came after District Court Judge Michael Moses blocked SB280, a state law passed last year by the Republican-controlled legislature that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates without undergoing surgery.
MONTANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Judge’s Ruling Maps Strategy for N.Y. Concealed-Carry Gun Cases

Judge dismissed case, lays out why law is ‘unconstitutional’. A federal judge has written what could become a blueprint for challenging New York’s concealed-carry law. New York and other states including California, rushed to pass legislation after the US Supreme Court threw out a century-old law that limited who could carry a handgun in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law

(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
ARIZONA STATE

