Broomfield eyes new water rate system
Broomfielders who conserve water could see a reduction in their utility bills under a new proposal to switch the city and county over to a tiered fee system for water usage. Currently, all Broomfield residents pay the same rate for water regardless of how much they use every month – $3.36 per 1,000 gallons used across the board.
SENGENBERGER | More inflation is on your ballot – don’t vote for it
Whether it’s rising expenses or less taxpayer money coming back to us, Coloradans have ample opportunity to vote our way to more inflation this year. It’s a pretty mind-boggling phenomenon given how the cost of almost everything is on the rise. As The Wall Street Journal editorialized last week, “Consumer prices overall rose 0.1% in August, after being flat in July. But the decline was almost entirely the result of falling energy prices.”
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver
The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Homebuyers are leaving metro Denver. Here’s where they’re going
Thousands of homebuyers have left the Denver metro area over the last few months, according to newly released data from Redfin.
Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton
Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
30-degree temperature drop Wednesday, heavy mountain rainfall
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a roughly 30-degree temperature drop in Denver on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday were in the low 90s.
Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
State of the Atmosphere: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Relative calm from the weekend will continue for two more days for Denver and Colorado before quite a temperature drop and increased rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday. A low-pressure area near the California coast will send moisture into parts of the West, producing rain with the possibility of heavy rain over the region through Thursday.
Four airline check-in counters to relocate at DIA
DENVER — People traveling this week on Allegiant, Sun Country, American, and British Airways will see some changes as their check-in counters will be relocated to other parts of the Jeppesen Terminal. This move is in addition to a series of others in order to accommodate the construction of...
