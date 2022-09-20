ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Build life-like prototypes in minutes with component-driven prototyping

Eliminate friction between product teams. Use components with built-in interactivity coming from a code-based library instead of drawing vector-based mockups. The traditional UX design process is broken. In one room we have designers creating vector-based mockups with their own special toolkits and processes. In another, we have developers building products based on those mockups with a completely different toolset, mindset and methodology.
IAN DEAN
Syed Balkhi

7 Effective Ways to Promote Your Website

Once you've designed and deployed a stunning website, the next step is to promote it to your niche. It's less likely for people to discover your website on their own. So, it's highly recommended to promote it to a relevant audience.
Hermes_Fang

Start Social Proof Marketing as eCommerce Beginners

Social proof marketing has been tested and determined to be one of the critical factors in an effective marketing strategy. It is one of the major determinants that compels a customer to purchase a product or visit a store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Infographics#Tips#Search Engines#Technology Hacks#Lifehacks
HackerNoon

From Science to Soup: The Power of Transferable Skills

Scientist turned career consultant Alaina Levine discusses her career shift after being unhappy with her post-graduate physics job. She shares a story about a professor of particle physics who found his dream job in the soup industry. She also discusses the top five transferable skills and how best to apply them to your work history. Find out how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities in the next episode of the CTRL Shift! podcast. For more information, click here: http://www.CTCTCtrShift.com/listen-list.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
PC Magazine

This Meeting Should Have Been an Email: 5 Steps to Improve Workplace Communication

This meeting should have been an email. That email should have been a Slack message. That Slack message should have been an in-person discussion or video call. How we communicate and the method we choose can make all the difference to the outcome. Workers have long been frustrated when the mode of communication is wrong for the message because it's ineffective, reduces productivity, or wastes people's time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here

Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
ENVIRONMENT
Healthcare IT News

AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit

With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
HEALTH SERVICES
Benzinga

Why Smart Cities Need Blockchain Technologies

Smart cities continue to grow across the globe as more governments embrace digitalization. The term smart cities refer to a utopia urban development that uses emerging technologies to run day-to-day activities. All this is being done through Blockchain4Cities, an initiative to coordinate control and integrate different services with transparency, privacy, and efficiency features through blockchain technology.
TECHNOLOGY
retrofitmagazine.com

Kirei Air Baffle Recognized by Fast Company

Kirei, a provider of innovative eco-friendly design materials for commercial interiors, and its latest acoustic product, the Air Baffle, were honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in both the Circular Design and Materials category. The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy