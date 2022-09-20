Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials addressed safety concerns at area schools Thursday night, particularly at this week’s Washington-Marion homecoming events. A judge has signed an injunction keeping the Calcasieu School Board from closing the parking lot to the area of the Washington-Marion tailgate Friday night. Washington-Marion...
