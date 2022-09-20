ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Fiona blasts Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico , where most people remained without electricity or running water. Hurricane conditions slammed Grand Turk, the small British territory's capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas.

By Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm was centered about 50 miles north of North Caicos Island, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 150 miles. The storm was moving in a north-northwest direction at about 8 mph.

Turks and Caicos will continue to see "heavy rains" throughout the evening hours with "life-threatening flooding," the NHC said.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain from Fiona, the NHC forecasted, bringing the potential for even more flooding. In total, parts of Puerto Rico could receive as much as 35 inches of rain from the storm, while some portions of the Dominican Republic could see 20 inches.

Fiona was expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the NHC said, and is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

"Storms are unpredictable," Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II . "You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety."

A man wades through a flooded street in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 19, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP/Getty Images

Fiona was forecast to weaken before running into easternmost Canada over the weekend. It was not expected to threaten the U.S. mainland.

Fiona triggered a blackout when it hit Puerto Rico's southwest corner on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into the island in 1989 as a Category 3 storm.

By Tuesday morning, authorities said they had restored power to nearly 300,000 of the island's 1.47 million customers. Puerto Rico's governor warned it could take days before everyone has electricity.

Water service was cut to more than 760,000 customers — two-thirds of the total on the island — because of turbid water at filtration plants or lack of power, officials said.

The storm was responsible for at least two deaths in Puerto Rico. A 58-year-old man died after police said he was swept away by a river in the central mountain town of Comerio. Another death was linked to a power blackout — a 70-year-old man was burned to death after he tried to fill his generator with gasoline while it was running, officials said.

In the Dominican Republic, authorities also reported two deaths: a 68-year-old man hit by a falling tree and an 18-year-old girl who was struck by a falling electrical post while riding a motorcycle. The storm forced more than 1,550 people to seek safety in government shelters and left more than 406,500 homes without power.

The hurricane left several highways blocked, and a tourist pier in the town of Miches was badly damaged by high waves. At least four international airports were closed, officials said.

The Dominican president, Luis Abinader, said authorities would need several days to assess the storm's effects.

In the central Puerto Rico mountain town of Cayey, where the Plato River burst its banks and the brown torrent of water consumed cars and homes, overturned dressers, beds and large refrigerators lay strewn in people's yards Tuesday.

"Puerto Rico is not prepared for this, or for anything," said Mariangy Hernández, a 48-year-old housewife, who said she doubted the government would help her community of some 300 in the long term, despite ongoing efforts to clear the streets and restore power. "This is only for a couple of days and later they forget about us."

She and her husband were stuck in line waiting for the National Guard to clear a landslide in their hilly neighborhood.

"Is it open? Is it open?" one driver asked, worried that the road might have been completely closed.

Other drivers asked the National Guard if they could swing by their homes to help cut trees or clear clumps of mud and debris.

Michelle Carlo, a medical adviser for Direct Relief in Puerto Rico, told CBS News on Tuesday that conditions on the island were "eerily similar" to 2017, when Hurricane Maria caused nearly 3,000 deaths .

"Despite Fiona being categorized as only a Category 1 hurricane, the water damage in Puerto Rico has been in some places as bad or even worse than when Maria hit us five years ago," Carlo said.

Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps .

National Guard Brig. Gen. Narciso Cruz described the resulting flooding as historic.

"There were communities that flooded in the storm that didn't flood under Maria," he said. "I've never seen anything like this."

Cruz said that 670 people have been rescued in Puerto Rico, including 19 people at a retirement home in the north mountain town of Cayey that was in danger of collapsing.

"The rivers broke their banks and blanketed communities," he said.

Some were rescued via kayaks and boats while others nestled into the massive shovel of a digger and were lifted to higher ground.

He lamented that some people refused to leave their home, adding that he understood them.

"It's human nature," he said. "But when they saw their lives were in danger, they agreed to leave."

A member of the Puerto Rico National Guard wades through water searching for people in need of rescue from flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 19, 2022. Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

Jeannette Soto, a 34-year-old manicurist, worried it would take a long time for crews to restore power because a landslide swept away the neighborhood's main light post.

"It's the first time this happens," she said of the landslides. "We didn't think the magnitude of the rain was going to be so great."

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi requested a major disaster declaration on Tuesday and said it would be at least a week before authorities have an estimate of the damage that Fiona caused.

He said the damage caused by the rain was "catastrophic," especially in the island's central, south and southeast regions.

"The impact caused by the hurricane has been devastating for many people," he said.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled to Puerto Rico on Tuesday as the agency announced it was sending hundreds of additional personnel to boost local response efforts.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he would push for the federal government to cover 100% of disaster response costs — instead of the usual 75% — as part of an emergency disaster declaration.

"We need to make sure this time, Puerto Rico has absolutely everything it needs, as soon as possible, for as long as they need it," he said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Chuck Schumer
FLORIDA STATE
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks And Caicos Islands#Hurricanes#British#Nhc
ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
CALIFORNIA STATE
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
BOSTON, MA
ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas, TX
140K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

