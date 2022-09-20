Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update

AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240.

The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price.

The iPhone XS is a steal at Amazon Credit: Apple / Amazon

Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018.

Now Amazon is selling a "renewed" version of the four-year-old handset for just £238.99.

That's down from Amazon's official R.R.P of £283.

iPhone XS at Amazon for £238.99 – buy here

A "renewed" handset at Amazon has been used before, but was then refurbished.

Amazon says it's "fully functional and in excellent condition".

"This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned," Amazon explains.

"It shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 centimetres.

"This product will have a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to new."

You might not get the original accessories, but the ones included will work just fine.

And the product might come in a generic box, rather than its original iPhone packaging.

You'll get a SIM removal tool, a charger and charging cable.

Amazon also offers a replacement or refund within a year of receipt if the iPhone doesn't work as expected.

Also note that your refurbished iPhone isn't guaranteed to be waterproof.

iPhone XS – the facts

The iPhone XS came out in 2018, and was a high-end gadget at the time.

It's still very capable today, and can even install the latest iOS 16 update.

That means you'll get most of the new features, including a fully customisable Lock Screen.

The iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with support for HDR content.

You get 12-megapixel dual cameras on the back, as well as a 7-megapixel True Depth selfie shooter.

It's got Face ID for unlocking your iPhone, making Apple Pay purchases and downloading apps.

And it's powered by Apple's speedy A12 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone XS would normally be water-resistant up to depths of two metres for 30 minutes, but that's not guaranteed with a refurbished model.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

For newer models, check out our reviews for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

