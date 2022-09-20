ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tom Brady says Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the "MFer"

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of9EC_0i2stvpw00

BOSTON  -- Tom Brady's potty mouth has created one of the great mysteries in the NFL. That mystery will remain unsolved, though we may be inching closer to an answer.

The question popped up after Brady criticized an unknown NFL team during a 2021 appearance on HBO's The Shop for sticking with their -- we'll refrain from using Brady's choice of words, but they start with an M and an F -- quarterback over signing him in the 2020 offseason. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played in the league from 2005-21 and was with the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 season, said last week that he believes he was the "MFer" that led to Brady's cursing criticism.

Brady, however, has come out to eliminate Fitzpatrick from contention.

"I like to keep them guessing," Brady said on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast . "Unfortunately with this coming out I'd have to tell him, it wasn't him."

The mystery continues. At least the Buccaneers quarterback is slowly eliminating potential candidates.

Fitzpatrick was a pretty good guess though, considering Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was just hit was tampering chargers for trying to lure Brady to Miami before the QB was officially a free agent. The Dolphins opted to keep Fitzpatrick instead.

Fitzpatrick also said this week that he believes Brady doesn't really like him. Brady dismissed that on his podcast.

"I love Ryan, but somewhere he's got it out for me," said Brady. "I actually talked to Ryan Griffin, who's one of our quarterbacks. He said, 'Ryan's always all over you. I don't know why.' Maybe Ryan and I need to have a talk.

"Ryan's a hell of a guy, too, and I competed against him. I mean, he's a Harvard guy. Now he looks part homeless," Brady joked. "Now he's on TV doing what my future job's going to be. I think Ryan's got a good thing going. I don't know why he needs to think I'm after him or something like that."

With Fitzpatrick out of the running as Brady's famous "MFer", the guessing game continues. At some point, this vulgar game of "Guess Who?" will come to an end. But Brady isn't ready to spill the beans just yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mfer#Hbo#Shop#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Famed Derek Jeter Home Rented by Tom Brady Could Be Demolished

It looks like it’s time to say goodbye to St. Jetersburg. That’s the nickname for the 22,000 square foot Florida mansion once owned by Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The Tampa estate—which features seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms—was sold by Jeter last year for $22.5 million. Now, it is reportedly set to be torn down, according to Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'

Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy