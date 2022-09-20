Average Gas Price Ticks Up in LA County, OC

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 18th consecutive day Tuesday, increasing 2.6 cents to $5.46.

The average price has increased 21.4 cents over the past 18 days, including half a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 12.2 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.058 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.002 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 4.1 cents to $5.43. It is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 18.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.076 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 98 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 98th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.674. It has dropped $1.342 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 47.9 cents more than one year ago.