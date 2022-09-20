ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average Gas Price Ticks Up in LA County, OC

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJzy4_0i2stjUS00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 18th consecutive day Tuesday, increasing 2.6 cents to $5.46.

The average price has increased 21.4 cents over the past 18 days, including half a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 12.2 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.058 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.002 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 4.1 cents to $5.43. It is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 18.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.076 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 98 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 98th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.674. It has dropped $1.342 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 47.9 cents more than one year ago.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday. A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action The post Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case appeared first on KION546.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations

Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ticks#Construction Maintenance
spectrumnews1.com

Gas appliances cause more smog than cars in some California cities, report says

LOS ANGELES — Transportation is the largest single contributor to smog-forming pollution, according to the California Air Resources Board, but another, lesser-known culprit is sitting inside most people’s homes. Gas-powered heaters, hot water heaters and stoves emit almost two-thirds as much nitrogen oxide pollution as the state’s 16 million passenger cars, according to a new report from the Sierra Club.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy