Michigan State

This Is The Richest Person In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America . These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion .

So, who is the richest billionaire in Michigan? Daniel Gilbert , according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Gilbert, who lives in Franklin , has a net worth of roughly $22 billion. The source of that wealth comes from quicken loans. Here's what Forbes had to say about him:

"A serial entrepreneur, Gilbert cofounded the $22 billion (market capitalization) Rocket Companies, the largest mortgage lender in the U.S., in 1985 at age 22 years old. More recently, he helped launch online sneaker sale platform StockX, which is valued at $3.8 billion."

