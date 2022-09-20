Read full article on original website
Week 6 preview: Douglass heads to Scott County for district clash; LCA visits Pikeville
This weekend’s best high school football games and rivalries around Kentucky.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Volleyball 4-4 in district with win over Hardin County
On Monday evening, The Chester County high School Volleyball team defeated Hardin County in three sets to make their district record 4-4 this season so far. Sets one and two stayed fairly close throughout their duration with the scores being 25-23 and 25-22, respectively. In set three, Chester County put...
Murray Ledger & Times
Local high school cross country; Shorthanded Calloway teams still carve path at Muhlenberg
GREENVILLE — The Calloway County cross country teams traveled to Greenville on Saturday for the 2022 Mustang Stampede. Both of Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ squads were without top runners leading to a fourth-place finish for the Lady Lakers and 11th place showing for the boys in the team standings.
WKYT 27
West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
Murray Ledger & Times
Local high school cross country; Murray High teams earn top-5 finishes at St. Mary meet
PADUCAH— After competing in the McCracken County Invitational last weekend, Head Coach Emily Chipman and her Murray High cross country teams made a return trip to Paducah for the St. Mary Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High boys claimed third place, while the Lady Tigers snagged a fifth-place finish...
Week 6 Alabama High School Football Scores
The weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Collins' Guest, Oldham County win playoffs at Region Six boys golf tournament
Collins High School junior Sam Guest won a one-hole playoff with Ballard senior Micah Bertram to capture the individual championship at Wednesday’s Region Six golf tournament at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect. Guest and Bertram both shot 5-under-par 67s to force the playoff. Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth was...
