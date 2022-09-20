Read full article on original website
Keyser's Hadley Courtney makes one of her multiple saves against University.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Since defeating rival Frankfort convincingly (7-1) on Sep. 3, the …
Frankfort's Ella Booth guards her Petersburg defender.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – After suffering a 7-1 loss at the hands of rival Keyser on Sep.…
Frankfort's Levi Sgaggero advances the ball downfield against Petersburg.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort responded to a 5-0 loss at Fairmont Senior by defeati…
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Even as Piedmont continues under its boil water order due to wha…
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at Mylan Park Aquatic Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, according to Gov. Jim Justice. USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November, and the winner will be announced in...
Over 2,000 attend Sesquicentennial Celebration
OAKLAND — Several years of planning culminated on Saturday with favorable weather for Garrett County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the county in 1872. Over 2,000 people are estimated to have been in attendance for the day-long free event, which included displays from...
Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy praised a 32-year-old Pendleton County man for his 15-month sobriety and continued work at recovery. McCarthy on Wednesday probated Frankie Lee Clark for 5 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for participation in a...
BlaineTurner Advertising donates to UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament to benefit WVU School of Nursing Program on the UHC campus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The UHC Pro-Am will be hosted by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC), United Health Foundation (UHF), and title sponsor BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), with the event being held on Monday, Sept. 26, at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. This is the fourth year for the...
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council members comment on removal of Pride flags in school; protest planned
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than half of Morgantown’s City Council members have now expressed disappointment in Monongalia County School’s decision to not allow Pride flags in the classroom. Mayor Jenny Selin, Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble and Third Ward representative Ixya Vega all shared their thoughts...
Business Development Specialist speaks to Grantsville council
GRANTSVILLE — Connor Norman, business development specialist for Garrett County Economic Development, was a guest at the most recent meeting of the Grantsville Town Council to discuss some initiatives he is currently working on in the county. “Why they brought me on into this position is to start making...
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending.
What's Happening
Apple Harvest: The Burlington Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on and around the campus of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services. Arts and crafts, flea market, food, apple butter, and more.
Editorial — The rise of fall
Today officially marks the first day of the fall season. One of my favorite things about the fall season is the weather. It’s the time of year where you leave the house in the morning wearing a sweatshirt and you regret wearing it in the afternoon. The famed “hoodie-shorts” combo comes back into play, which gives me nostalgic vibes of the times I would wear that combo walking around campus at WVU preparing to go to a football game.
Keyser's defenders look to protect the goal against a corner kick from University.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The Keyser Golden Tornado boys’ soccer team is still looking for t…
Board approves grade band alignment and modernization plans
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education approved the new grade band alignment and Southern Middle School modernization projects by a 3-1 vote during a public meeting held Monday night at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. The official motion states that Southern Middle will be modernized to become...
Video: Mountaineers arrive at Lane Stadium
The Mountaineers have arrived at Lane Stadium. For the first time since 2004, West Virginia and Virginia Tech square off on the football field in Blacksburg. Kickoff is slated for 7:39 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by ESPN.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
