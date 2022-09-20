Today officially marks the first day of the fall season. One of my favorite things about the fall season is the weather. It’s the time of year where you leave the house in the morning wearing a sweatshirt and you regret wearing it in the afternoon. The famed “hoodie-shorts” combo comes back into play, which gives me nostalgic vibes of the times I would wear that combo walking around campus at WVU preparing to go to a football game.

