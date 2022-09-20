ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WV

Burlington, WV
WVNews

Over 2,000 attend Sesquicentennial Celebration

OAKLAND — Several years of planning culminated on Saturday with favorable weather for Garrett County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the county in 1872. Over 2,000 people are estimated to have been in attendance for the day-long free event, which included displays from...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Peeler#Volunteers#W Va#Charity
WVNews

Business Development Specialist speaks to Grantsville council

GRANTSVILLE — Connor Norman, business development specialist for Garrett County Economic Development, was a guest at the most recent meeting of the Grantsville Town Council to discuss some initiatives he is currently working on in the county. “Why they brought me on into this position is to start making...
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

What's Happening

Apple Harvest: The Burlington Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on and around the campus of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services. Arts and crafts, flea market, food, apple butter, and more.
BURLINGTON, WV
WVNews

Editorial — The rise of fall

Today officially marks the first day of the fall season. One of my favorite things about the fall season is the weather. It’s the time of year where you leave the house in the morning wearing a sweatshirt and you regret wearing it in the afternoon. The famed “hoodie-shorts” combo comes back into play, which gives me nostalgic vibes of the times I would wear that combo walking around campus at WVU preparing to go to a football game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Board approves grade band alignment and modernization plans

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education approved the new grade band alignment and Southern Middle School modernization projects by a 3-1 vote during a public meeting held Monday night at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. The official motion states that Southern Middle will be modernized to become...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Video: Mountaineers arrive at Lane Stadium

The Mountaineers have arrived at Lane Stadium. For the first time since 2004, West Virginia and Virginia Tech square off on the football field in Blacksburg. Kickoff is slated for 7:39 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by ESPN.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

