Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
GraysHarborTalk
Quiet RV Camping at Friends Landing in Grays Harbor, A Multi-Generational Gem
There are a few commonalities that visitors share when describing Friends Landing located just outside of Montesano, Washington: Quiet, safe, accessible for multi-generations to enjoy fishing on the river and the beauty of a paved 1.7-mile trail circling Lake Quigg, the heart of the park. On a sunny afternoon, lifelong friends of 55 years were enjoying game night next to their neighboring RV sites by the lake. Couples were holding hands while taking a sunset walk around the 1.7-mile paved loop trail, while the youth were practicing their bike riding skills. The trail is a beloved highlight of this park that winds through wetland, woods and meadow. There are several interpretive signs from viewing docks and it features a stunning canopy of trees that provides beauty and shade. Grandkids played on the well-designed playground. One young man dropped a fishing line while sitting on the dock of the Chehalis River. There is a centrally located covered pavilion available that is a perfect gathering space for reunions and celebrations. Reservations for the pavilion can be booked free of charge on a first come – first served basis and offer picnic benches and a barbecue for grilling.
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
thurstontalk.com
Breaded Bliss and Bakeries at The Olympia Farmers Market
Bread. The staff of life is so basic, and yet sublime. The Olympia Farmers Market boasts five bakeries where you can get your fill of one of life’s best comfort foods. All goods are baked nearby using top-notch ingredients. Eye shop everything under the glass counters as you decide which sweet and savory baked goods will make their way with you. You’ll be tempted by buttery croissants, dinosaur cookies and cheesy tarts. Find the perfect baked good for any occasion at the Olympia Farmers Market Bakeries: Baker/Potter, Blue Heron Bakery, San Francisco Street Bakery, The Bread Peddler and Wagner’s Marketplace Bakery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thurstontalk.com
Well 80 Artesian Brewery: Award Winning and Continuing Olympia Brewing Tradition
Well 80 Artesian Brewery sits atop one of many natural artesian wells in Olympia and is continuing the area’s brewing legacy. They like to have a good time at Well 80, and they have created a casual and hip atmosphere that reflects local history and serves award winning meals and beers. Visit at dinner hour, and you’ll find multigenerational crowds and activities that are lighthearted and fun. Chris Knudson, owner and director of operations, has taken his local restaurant industry experience and grown a popular downtown Olympia pub.
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor holds 3rd highest unemployment in August
In the county-by-county unemployment figures released on Tuesday, Grays Harbor held the 3rd highest unemployment rate statewide in August, once again only behind Ferry County and just above Pacific. County Unemployment rate. Ferry 8.2%. Pacific 6.6%. Grays Harbor 6.5%. Pend Oreille 6.4%. Wahkiakum 6.4%. Mason 6.0%. Kittitas 5.8%. Garfield 5.7%
thejoltnews.com
Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?
A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
IN THIS ARTICLE
thurstontalk.com
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals
Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
ghscanner.com
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday
A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
No Injuries in ‘Isolated Incident’ Involving Improvised Explosives in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested and several hotel rooms in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen were evacuated around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after officers found improvised explosive devices “in plain view of a hotel room,” the Aberdeen Police Department reported this week. The Washington State...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
Chronicle
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
On 09/21/22 at 1:36 a.m. in the 4200 block of Martin Way E, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Joseph C Weiler, 41, on suspicion of 1) possession of stolen vehicle and 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Lacey Police Department. On 09/21/22 at 2:51 p.m. in the...
Chronicle
Coroner Identifies Man Who Died in Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting Saturday
A 26-year-old Tumwater man who died after being shot at a WinCo Foods parking lot Saturday night has been identified. Ronald Taufa'ase'e died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was homicide, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian. Taufa'ase'e died at the scene of the shooting at 7540 Martin Way East near Lacey.
Comments / 0