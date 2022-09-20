There are a few commonalities that visitors share when describing Friends Landing located just outside of Montesano, Washington: Quiet, safe, accessible for multi-generations to enjoy fishing on the river and the beauty of a paved 1.7-mile trail circling Lake Quigg, the heart of the park. On a sunny afternoon, lifelong friends of 55 years were enjoying game night next to their neighboring RV sites by the lake. Couples were holding hands while taking a sunset walk around the 1.7-mile paved loop trail, while the youth were practicing their bike riding skills. The trail is a beloved highlight of this park that winds through wetland, woods and meadow. There are several interpretive signs from viewing docks and it features a stunning canopy of trees that provides beauty and shade. Grandkids played on the well-designed playground. One young man dropped a fishing line while sitting on the dock of the Chehalis River. There is a centrally located covered pavilion available that is a perfect gathering space for reunions and celebrations. Reservations for the pavilion can be booked free of charge on a first come – first served basis and offer picnic benches and a barbecue for grilling.

MONTESANO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO