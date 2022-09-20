ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
Pet of the Week: Avery

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery. She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind Days

ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days. Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations. Macklind Days. Saturday, September 24. Noon CDT. Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

