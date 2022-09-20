Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Some St. Louis aldermen pushing for outside garbage service to solve trash crisis
A group of St. Louis aldermen seem to be saying "enough already" when it comes to the city’s ongoing crisis with trash pickup.
WSFA
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
FOX2now.com
How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life
ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closes
A longtime popular restaurant in St. Louis is now closing, citing eminent domain—when a government has the right to take private property for public use.
Pet of the Week: Avery
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery. She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.
KSDK
Florissant Meadows Shopping Center businesses struggle to reopen after flooding
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Some Florissant businesses have been struggling for months to get back on their feet after historic flooding pretty much wiped out one of their major shopping centers. St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is one of only a handful of businesses here in the Florissant Meadows Shopping...
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
Fall starts this week: Check out these events and festivals around the St. Louis area
After record-setting heat in the summer, Thursday, September 22 marks the first day of fall.
Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building
A strong storm rolled through St. Clair County just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The storm produced torrential rain and some strong wind gusts that damaged a historic building in Freeburg.
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
The Armory, a historical landmark in St. Louis, will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
Tour ‘The Darkness’ before it opens this weekend
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange? It's FALL! So that means... haunted houses! And what is more fun than a trip into "The Darkness," St. Louis' own Haunted House?
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind Days
ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days. Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations. Macklind Days. Saturday, September 24. Noon CDT. Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid local and national disasters
More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don't have power after being hit by Hurricane Fiona.
St. Louis resident gets results after months of no trash pick ups
A St. Louis City resident faced a horrendously unhealthy situation on San Francisco Street when her trash hadn’t been picked up for months.
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
FOX2Now
