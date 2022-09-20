Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Private Numbers on iPhone or Android?
Whenever you get a call from only a name that says ‘Private number’ and there’s no photo or any other detail, it’s never a good sign. These types of calls are usually always from spammers or potential hackers. Picking up such risky calls can lead to data loss and other security risks. What’s worse is that they’re completely anonymous, and you can’t call them back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake
Apple will release a software update to fix an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max where using the camera in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok would lead to a shaking image and grinding or buzzing noises coming from the camera bump. The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” according to a statement emailed to The Verge by Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner.
Digital Trends
Apple rolls out iOS 16 update to fix frustrating camera-shake, paste bugs
Apple has issued a corrective software update that addresses a problem with the phone’s camera that has been troubling some iPhone users, as well as a nagging clipboard warning issue. As per Apple’s update dashboard, iOS 16.0.2 started rolling out on September 22 for all iPhone 8 and subsequent models with a few crucial solutions in tow.
Phone Arena
Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week
Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
Android Authority
How to copy and paste on the iPhone
It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
ZDNet
Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'
Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades. Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps. Apple on Monday confirmed that...
CNET
Try This Free Security Camera Hack to Repurpose Your Old Android or iPhone
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell that phone or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?
Engadget
Apple listened to your complaints and is changing iOS 16's battery percentage icon
Ever since the world got its first look at iOS 16’s reintroduced battery percentage indicator at the start of last month, people have voiced strong opinions about the icon. Many, including Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low, felt Apple could have done a better job with it. In its current iteration, the icon remains static – displaying only a percentage – until your iPhone’s battery depletes below 20 percent capacity. It’s a design decision that makes the indicator less useful than it ought to be since in most cases you need to look closely to see how much battery you have left.
The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task
Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
Phone Arena
Apple resolves the iPhone 14 Pro Max dual-frequency GPS issues with a new iOS 16.1 beta update
Just like most Android phones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro finally got dual-frequency GPS support that offers faster lock-ins and better accuracy. A "precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou)" reads the specs list of the Pro models, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus simply gets the "GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou" support on a single band.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Diary: Terrible ordering experience, but a fun hands-on look
While some people reported a smooth journey, a significant number of people had a terrible experience when attempting to pre-order the iPhone 14. I was one of them. (Terrible in the FWP sense, of course.) As always, I was fully prepared for sales to go live. I had my chosen...
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 14 Pro Case has no side seams and snugly holds your phone
Give your iPhone 14 a snug and stylish cover: the hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 14 Pro Case. This iPhone 14 case is beautifully handmade from Italian materials. It also comes in 2 varieties: classic and vegan. Thanks to having no side seams, this iPhone case offers a snug fit for your phone. Additionally, the phone case is accessible thanks to the opening on both sides. In fact, the case comes in a design with snap pushbuttons that do not touch your phone. There is also the leather material, which ages beautifully over time. The case looks great as the bear hug design simply makes the snug fit even more beautiful. For the vegan version, the case has an embossing with the famous Italian Saffiano cross-hatch. This gives the material a high-end finish and luxury texture.
Apple Insider
How to turn on the iPhone 14 startup sound
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 product line has a new accessibility feature that lets these devices play a sound when they're turned off and on. Here's where to find the setting.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0