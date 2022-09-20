Read full article on original website
Toto Wolff believes Red Bull’s plans to build their own F1 engine are ‘very bold’
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull pushing on with producing their own F1 engine is a “very bold strategy” after talks with Porsche collapsed. The 2022 Constructors’ leaders are pushing on with their own Red Bull Powertrains division, with team principal Christian Horner detailing that more than 300 people are already working on the project. The target is to produce their own engine for new regulations in 2026, though Red Bull are open to a future partnership with a third party - in a similar manner to their past agreement with Honda and a collaboration with the Japanese...
Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1. Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign. Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and...
How Rich Are Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and 8 Other F1 Drivers?
NASCAR is probably the best-known racing series in the United States, and the Indy 500 is known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." But the most lucrative, popular motorsports series in the world...
F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar
Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
ESPN
Naomi Osaka moves on to second round at Pan Pacific Open as Daria Saville retires with knee injury
TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the US Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia's Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the defending champion, having...
Nyck de Vries holds talks with Red Bull chief and looks set to join F1 for 2023 season amid major shake-up
NYCK DE VRIES could get a proper crack at Formula One next season after his recent rise to prominence. The Dutch ace put in an impressive F1 debut display as a late sub for Williams at this month's Italian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old filled in for unwell Alex Albon and...
F1 reveals record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition
The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition. The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix. Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a...
ESPN
India to host first MotoGP World Championships race in 2023
India is set to host its first MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year, it was announced on Wednesday. MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. The race is labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat'.
Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy
David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
ESPN
Ricciardo won't take 2023 race seat for sake of staying in Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo has not ruled out the possibility of racing in Formula One next season but said he will not be too proud to sit out for a year if the right opportunity is not there. Ricciardo is a free agent at the end of the year following McLaren's decision...
racer.com
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road to Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
ESPN
Roger Federer to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in final competitive match
Roger Federer will partner with Rafael Nadal, his oldest rival, when he plays the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. At Thursday's draw, it was confirmed that Federer will join Nadal for Team Europe against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for Team World on Friday night. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will then be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event.
Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets
Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion). The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States.
FOX Sports
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year. Tsunoda is in his second year in F1 with AlphaTauri and has a best finish of seventh this season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April . He is...
Monaco to STAY on the F1 calendar as the FIA confirms the iconic race will take its traditional slot in the final Sunday of May... with Las Vegas set to stage the penultimate event of a record 24-round season
Formula One has unveiled its biggest-ever calendar for next season - a 24-round extravaganza that includes Las Vegas as the penultimate race. The much-hyped show on the famous Strip will take place on November 18, while Monaco retains its place after a successful renegotiation that has yielded a new three-year deal.
ESPN
Yuki Tsunoda secures 2023 AlphaTauri contract
Yuki Tsunoda will remain in Formula One with AlphaTauri for another year, the Italian team has confirmed. Tsunoda, who is a part of the Red Bull young driver programme and backed by engine supplier Honda, is currently in his second season at AlphaTauri. His future in F1 beyond the end of the season had been questioned earlier this year, but he has looked locked on for a contract extension at AlphaTauri for several weeks.
