nashvillesevereweather.com
Record Heat Forecast Today, Fall Tomorrow, Rain Sunday (?)
97° is the record high September 21 temp. We should break this record. The official forecast high is 99°. (Some were asking if we would hit 100° but models aren’t so sure we’ll get that far over 97°. Clouds may slide over the official observation sight. The heat making ridge may be weakening just a bit).
nashvillesevereweather.com
Fall begins tonight!
It’s still a bit humid right now. This afternoon, a cold front will sweep away yesterday’s humidity 👇🏽. A few light showers may get caught up in the airmass change today, but they’ll be of little/no consequence. HRRR model 👇🏽. Fall begins at 8:03...
Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record
The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City.
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Road lane closure completed ahead of schedule
The temporary closure of the southbound lane of Franklin Road between Liberty Pike and First Avenue has been completed two days ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open to regular traffic. The city announced the reopening on Wednesday afternoon, and previously said that the lane closure would speed...
Tennessee restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
gmauthority.com
GM Ultium Spring Hill Plant Construction Progressing
Construction at the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee reached a new milestone recently, with GM announcing that the facility just passed its one millionth construction hour. When completed, the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant will span some 2.8 million square-foot facility and create over 1,300 new high-tech jobs in the region.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
WSMV
Embattled solar power company at center of WSMV4 investigation reportedly shuts down
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an email sent to employees, solar power company Pink Energy announced it is laying off all its employees and shutting down. In June, WSMV4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with Raychel and Ryan Jamieson about their issues with Pink Energy. The Jamiesons said they spent over $92,000 on a solar energy system from the company, but their power bill hadn’t dropped. They couldn’t get answers from the company and were frustrated.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
The Federal Reserve raises interest rates — again. Here's what that means.
The Federal Reserve announced the fifth consecutive interest rate hike this year. The Fed wants to cool down the economy too.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant
On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boat Manufacturer to Invest $23 Million to Expand Tennessee Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Canadian boat manufacturer plans to invest...
