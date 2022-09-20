ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillesevereweather.com

Record Heat Forecast Today, Fall Tomorrow, Rain Sunday (?)

97° is the record high September 21 temp. We should break this record. The official forecast high is 99°. (Some were asking if we would hit 100° but models aren’t so sure we’ll get that far over 97°. Clouds may slide over the official observation sight. The heat making ridge may be weakening just a bit).
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillesevereweather.com

Fall begins tonight!

It’s still a bit humid right now. This afternoon, a cold front will sweep away yesterday’s humidity 👇🏽. A few light showers may get caught up in the airmass change today, but they’ll be of little/no consequence. HRRR model 👇🏽. Fall begins at 8:03...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Road lane closure completed ahead of schedule

The temporary closure of the southbound lane of Franklin Road between Liberty Pike and First Avenue has been completed two days ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open to regular traffic. The city announced the reopening on Wednesday afternoon, and previously said that the lane closure would speed...
FRANKLIN, TN
gmauthority.com

GM Ultium Spring Hill Plant Construction Progressing

Construction at the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee reached a new milestone recently, with GM announcing that the facility just passed its one millionth construction hour. When completed, the new GM Ultium Cells battery plant will span some 2.8 million square-foot facility and create over 1,300 new high-tech jobs in the region.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Embattled solar power company at center of WSMV4 investigation reportedly shuts down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an email sent to employees, solar power company Pink Energy announced it is laying off all its employees and shutting down. In June, WSMV4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with Raychel and Ryan Jamieson about their issues with Pink Energy. The Jamiesons said they spent over $92,000 on a solar energy system from the company, but their power bill hadn’t dropped. They couldn’t get answers from the company and were frustrated.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant

On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Boat Manufacturer to Invest $23 Million to Expand Tennessee Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Canadian boat manufacturer plans to invest...
TENNESSEE STATE

