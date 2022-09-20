Read full article on original website
McGuireWoods Adds Energy Litigator Kalsey From King & Spalding
Shannon Kasley has joined McGuireWoods as a partner in the global litigation practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Kasley, who joins from King & Spalding, specializes in representing oil and gas companies in multi-party and multidistrict litigation, according to McGuireWoods. He has also advised corporate clients and individuals...
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
Holland & Knight Adds Public Finance Partner Faust Bowerman
Faust Bowerman has joined Holland & Knight as a tax partner in both the New York and Austin, Texas, offices, the firm announced Wednesday. Bowerman, who will serve as the leader of the firm’s public finance tax practice, focuses on federal income tax matters relating to public finance, Holland & Knight said.
Latham Poaches Sidley New York Commercial Litigator Alter-Nelson
Marissa Alter-Nelson has joined Latham & Watkins LLP as a partner in the complex commercial litigation practice in New York, the law firm announced Wednesday. Alter-Nelson focuses on complex business and commercial litigation, according to the firm. She has represented Huawei Technologies, Citicorp, AT&T Corp., and Cargill Inc., among other clients, according to a review of federal court dockets.
ANALYSIS: Three Takeaways From Race-Related No-Action Requests
Companies are challenging race-related shareholder proposals for the very first time—likely a result of the steady influx of race-related shareholder proposals in H1 2022. On at least nine occasions, companies have claimed a legal basis exists for excluding these proposals from their proxy statements, and they’ve sought non-binding “no-action letters” from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance.
Wilson Sonsini Adds Delaware Lawyer Kephart as Corporate Partner
Allurie Kephart has joined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a partner in the corporate department in Wilmington, Del., office, the law firm said Tuesday. Kephart focuses on business deals and transactions involving Delaware law, according to the firm. She is the 15th lateral partner to join the firm this year, Wilson Sonsini said.
SEC Panel Backs Climate Plan as Peirce Bemoans Cost (Corrected)
Committee sees strong investor demand for emissions reporting. SEC needs investor panel help on easing cost burdens, Peirce says. The SEC’s advisory panel on investor issues on Wednesday endorsed the agency’s plans to require companies to publicly report their greenhouse gas emissions—including the disclosure of indirect emissions.
Fragomen Taps New Co-Chairs to Succeed Founder After 50 Years
Fragomen, Dey Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has elected two new co-chairs. Law firm founder Austin Fragomen steps down from leadership post. Global immigration law firm Fragomen, Dey Rey, Bernsen & Loewy is preparing for a leadership change for the first time in 50-plus years. Lance Kaplan and Enrique Gonzalez have...
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Keep Classified Files From DOJ (1)
Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to uphold an order that temporarily bars Justice Department investigators from using about 100 documents with classified markings in a criminal probe of the former president. The records -- some bearing top secret markings -- should remain off limits to investigators while a...
Alex Jones Renews ‘Deep State’ Claim at Defamation Trial (1)
Infowars host testifies to jury that decides how much he pays. Jones found liable for defamation by judge he called ‘tyrant’. doubled down on his claim that defamation lawsuits filed by the families of 26 children and educators gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School are part of a liberal plot to destroy him.
Advent Hires Ropes & Gray Private Equity Co-Leader for Key Role
Advent International Corp., one of the world’s largest private equity firms, announced Thursday its hire of hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer. Morrison, a co-leader of the private equity practice at Ropes & Gray in Boston, will succeed...
No-Poach Guilty Plea Flags How to Mitigate Risks
On Sept. 1, a health-care staffing company notified a federal court in Nevada that it intended to plead guilty to antitrust violations. It was accused of conspiring with a competitor to not raise wages of certain nurses or recruit or hire nurses away from each other. This case flags the...
New York Times Return-to-Office Fight to Turn on Union Contracts
Whether the New York Times Co. and other unionized companies must bargain over return-to-office plans and Covid-19 safety protocols likely boils down to the status of their collective bargaining agreements. The newspaper has brought workers back to the office and made changes to its safety measures despite demands from the...
Goldman Bribery Settlement Is Florida Law Firm’s Latest Big Win
Goldman agreed to $80 million settlement in 1MDB bribery suit. Shareholder derivative litigators behind suit could get $20 million. In the 16 years since lawyers Maya Saxena and Joseph White left a troubled securities litigation powerhouse to launch their own firm, they have targeted corporate wrongdoing to rake in serious cash.
Boeing to Pay $200 Million to Settle SEC Probe Over 737 Max (1)
Boeing Co. agreed to pay $200 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission. allegations that the company and its former Chief Executive Officer. failed to disclose safety issues with its 737 Max jetliner, resolving one of the final US investigations related to two crashes that killed 346 people. The settlement,...
