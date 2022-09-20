ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears' Roquan Smith and Cole Kmet Hurting More Than Helping

What is going on with the Chicago Bears? The expected stars aren't shining as bright as fans expected. Roquan Smith's holdout in the offseason created a dramatic distraction and Cole Kmet is walking a thin line of drifting toward irrelevance. Roquan Smith Isn't Right. So far in 2022, the Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher

As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Encouraging signs and troubling takeaways from Week 2

Let’s look at some encouraging lessons and troubling takeaways from the KC Chiefs win over the L.A. Chargers in Week 2. Much to the dismay of the talking heads in the media and opposing fans across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs followed up their strong Week 1 victory with a hard-fought win against their division rival, the L.A. Chargers. Many consider the Chargers to have among the best and most complete rosters in the league which might lead some to view the Chiefs’ win in Week 2 as even more impressive than their showcasing against the Arizona Cardinals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
NFL
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logs limited session on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Even though Tampa Bay's running back saw an uptick in his snap percentage to 87% in Week Two, Fournette had been a limited participant with a hamstring injury since last week. In a matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game (18.1), numberFire's models project Fournette to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

New favorite emerges for NFL Coach of the Year

Though he is only two games into his head coaching career, one NFL coach has already impressed oddsmakers. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released updated odds this week on NFL Coach of the Year after Week 2’s action. Most notably, a new favorite has emerged to win the award — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
NFL

