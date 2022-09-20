'80s Night and Draq Queen Show ahead this weekend

Two separate events coming to the area are ‘80s Dance Night on Friday and a drag queen show at the Eclipse on Saturday.

DJ Barticus will be spinning the hits starting at 10 p.m. Friday at Casa Nueva. Admission is $5 for people over 21 and $7 for those under 21; it’s an 18-plus event.

Barticus does not just play the standard classic ‘80s hits, but he goes deep into his music memory to pull songs that don’t always receive wide radio airplay but nonetheless conjure up great memories and maybe inspire a bit of dancing.

Think about it – when was the last time you heard the Bangles’ Hazy Shade of Winter, New Order’s Blue Monday or Depeche Mode’s Blasphemous Rumours alongside fan favorites from Asia, Cher, Chicago, Debbie Gibson and more.

Barticus said ‘80s Night is simply the most fun dance party.

“Other cities have had ‘80s nights come and go, but this one stays around because there is something special about Athens and the dance floor at Casa,” said Barticus in a recent interview with the Athens News. “You really have to experience it for yourself. One of its strengths is that it’s really a party for all ages. You see just about every generation on the dance floor.”

Saturday night, maybe take in a drag queen show at the Eclipse Company Store in The Plains. Doors open at 8 p.m. and there is an $8 cover fee with the show’s proceeds to go to the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance and Friends of Shelter Dogs!

Join Lucas Ortiz Kemmerle (Sassy Frass), Miss-Lady Dior, Ty Von Grimm (Freak), and Kazma Knights for this amazing show.

“Super excited! I’m fully recovered from my ankle injury and ready to turn it out. Having ankles made of glass aren’t conducive to drag, but we gotta turn it out anyways — hair flip! We will also feature an amazing friend of mine, Luke Kemmerle, aka Sassy Frass, coming in from New York, who also grew up here with me. Returning favorite performers, Miss Lady Dior and Freak, will also be there to rock it out. This show is extra special as we are raising money for Friends of Shelter Dogs and SEORA as well!” said Chris Nevil, aka Kazma Knights.

Worth noting, mark your calendar for Oct. 7 — Kazma’s Spooktacular Homecoming is coming to the Union.