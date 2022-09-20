ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles 2022 Week 2 Snap Counts vs. Vikings

By Ed Kracz
Here is a closer look at both sides of the ball and what the snap counts may have revealed

PHILADELPHIA – Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Monday night’s Week 2 victory at Lincoln Financial Field:

- As a reminder, the inactives were QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, OL Josh Sills, and TE Grant Calcaterra. Other than Robinson, who was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad last week, the others were all inactive in Game 1, and this looks like something that will continue for the foreseeable future.

- Eleven players saw their only action on the practice squad - Josh Jobe and Shaun Bradley led the way with 16 snaps (76%). They were followed by Kyron Johnson (15, 71%), Nakobe Dean (12, 57%), Rick Lovato (9, 43%), Jake Elliott (9, 43%), Arryn Siposs (9, 43%), Britain Covey (5, 24%), Cam Jurgens (5, 24%) Sua Opeta (5, 24%), and Jack Driscoll (5, 24%).

EAGLES OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

  • After a heavy workload in Week 1, tight end Jack Stoll saw just 20 snaps, an indication the Eagles did not play as much 12 personnel as they did in Detroit. He had 28 against the Lions.
  • The Eagles’ other tight end, Noah Togiai, had only one snap a week after getting 11. He was elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week, leaving him only more elevation before the Eagles have to add him to the 53-man roster or risk losing him for the remainder of the year.
  • WR Zach Pascal had the biggest gain in snap counts from Week 1 to Week 2. He went from 17 in Week 1 to 31. Pascal made both catches on his two targets for 14 yards, including an 8-yard catch on third-and-four.
  • DeVonta Smith continues to be the Eagles’ top snap-getter at WR. He played all but one against Minnesota while playing all but three vs. the Lions. He’s played a total of 146 of a possible 150 so far this season.
  • For the second straight week, Kenny Gainwell has had more snaps than Boston Scott. So far, Gainwell has played 42 snaps to Scott’s 29. Gainwell’s production has been slightly higher with three catches for 33 yards and seven runs for 22 yards to Scott’s one catch for two yards and eight runs for 29 yards.

EAGLES DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

  • T.J. Edwards continues to be irreplaceable. The middle linebacker turned in another yeoman’s effort, making 10 tackles on 56 snaps (92%).
  • Three players played every snap, all 61 one of them: safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, and CB James Bradberry. What Gardner-Johnson is doing remains impressive after arriving in the Eagles’ scheme on the final day of August in a trade. He played all but three snaps in Week 1.
  • Somehow, Darius Slay didn’t play every snap. He logged 80 percent of them for a total of 49. The way he played made it seem like he was everywhere all at once.
  • The defensive tackle group was a bit more scaled back, with backups Milton Williams (22), Jordan Davis (21), and Marlon Tuipulotu (18) receiving fewer snaps than in Week 1. Granted, starters Fletcher Cox (40) and Javon Hargrave (38) played better. Still, Cox only played one more snap than he did against the Lions and Hargrave played the same number of them in both weeks.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

