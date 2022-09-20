ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Petition handed in against boating lake plans

Wildlife campaigners have handed in a petition asking a parish council to reverse a decision to allow boating in a lake. The Save Wildlife and Nature (SWAN) group opposes a bid by YMCA and Balderton Parish Council to build a launch dock at Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire. P﻿rotesters said they...
BBC

Football fans parking could block Crewe fire station

Football fans are being urged to be careful when parking on match days as a fire station exit is being changed. From October crews will exit Crewe Fire Station by Crewe Road, instead of Macon Way. Cars are often left on the road when Crewe Alexandra plays and Cheshire Fire...
SPORTS
BBC

Isle of Man union action sees school years forced learn from home

Some pupils on the Isle of Man will be forced to learn from home due to an ongoing dispute over teachers' pay and conditions. Members of one union escalated action short-of-striking last week and stopped covering breaks and absences. The Department of Education Sport and Culture (DESC) said "the safety...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Pilot#Fifeschools#Pitcoudie Primary School#St Maries Primary
BBC

Anger over Cambridgeshire bus company axing 18 routes

Cambridgeshire's mayor has called a bus company's plans to axe 18 routes as "unacceptable". According to data seen by the BBC, the routes, which are run by Stagecoach East, carried almost 90,000 passengers in June 2022, and lost £4.7m a year. The Tory leader of East Cambs District Council,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Free bus scheme for under-22s clocks up 21 million journeys

Young Scots have made more than 21 million free bus journeys since the travel scheme began at the start of the year, the Scottish government has said. Since January, everyone aged between five and 22 has been entitled to free bus travel. The government says more than half of the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Fernhill School, Farnborough: Homophobic bullying found by inspectors

A school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found homophobic bullying "occurs frequently". Children at Fernhill School in Farnborough, Hampshire, regularly did not report bullying for fear it might make it worse, the Ofsted report said. Inspectors also said pupils' behaviour often disrupted lessons and safeguarding measures were ineffective. The...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university

Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
EDUCATION
BBC

Loch Tay Iron Age roundhouse to be rebuilt after fire

A replica Iron Age roundhouse destroyed by fire could be rebuilt by spring next year, after a redevelopment project was given the go-ahead. The crannog - a wooden construction which stood on stilts in Loch Tay - burned down in just six minutes last June. Now plans to redevelop and...
U.K.
BBC

Bus catches fire on way to Swavesey Village College

Firefighters have praised the "fast actions" of a school bus driver after the vehicle transporting 20 pupils caught alight. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the bus went up in flames in Bar Hill, just north of Cambridge, at about 08:30 BST when it was travelling to Swavesey Village College near St Ives.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Arriva: Fresh bus strikes announced in Kent

Hundreds of bus workers are due to walk out in a dispute over pay, affecting services across Kent. The Unite union, which has demanded a pay rise of 12.3% for workers, said 600 staff would strike on 30 September. The union said the pay increase is "in line with the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Bereaved mum hits out at Wyllie bends safety measures

A mother whose daughter died following a crash at a blackspot has criticised new safety features which have been damaged in another accident. Laurie Jones, 23, died after her car crashed into a river near Ynysddu, Caerphilly county, on 1 October 2019. Caerphilly council said recommended safety measures had been...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’

The clean-up operation has begun after hundreds of thousands of people flocked to London for the Queen’s lying in state and funeral.In Westminster, central London, street cleansing vehicles have been dressed in black ribbons and council workers have worn black bows as teams have swung into action to clean up litter and remove sand that had been spread on roads.And in Southwark, where the queue for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall began miles away in Southwark Park, council officials said they had completed a full inspection of the line’s route through the borough and cleared any litter.Southwark...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newcivilengineer.com

Atkins and WSP lined up for £25M Rest and Be Thankful road overhaul

Atkins WSP Joint Venture has been named as preferred bidder for the £25M Scottish Government contract to work up detailed designs and develop plans for the scheme. According to the procurement description, the JV "is required to provide Design Manual for Roads and Bridges (DMRB) scheme assessment work, assist in the promotion of the statutory consents and the procurement of contracting services”, as well as provide site supervision services. A seperate contract for construction will be put out to tender once plans are advanced.
BBC

Severn Tunnel: Train passengers saw flames from window

Passengers described seeing flames from the window of their train during an incident which closed the Severn Tunnel. Some told BBC Wales they heard a "bang" before a carriage window shattered on the journey from Bristol to Cardiff on Wednesday. The tunnel was closed while the track was inspected. Great...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Driver leaves toy gift for man who waves at M6 traffic

A family was "left in tears" after a thoughtful Royal Mail driver left a gift for a disabled man who regularly waves at traffic. Alex Chesters, 27, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, watches from a bridge over the M6 near Stafford, his family said. The toy truck was left with...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy