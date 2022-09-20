ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The Conversation U.S.

Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
RELIGION
The Hill

A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation

Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Us Military#United States#American
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

How Many People Died In The American Civil War? The Staggering Death Toll Of America’s Bloodiest Conflict

At least 620,000 soldiers died during the American Civil War — more than two percent of the U.S. population — along with an untold number of civilian fatalities. The United States has engaged in multiple wars. But none were as devastating as the war the nation waged against itself, the Civil War, which lasted from 1861 until 1865. So how many people died in the Civil War?
POLITICS
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
UPI News

On This Day: Congress requires communists to register

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1806, U.S. explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark returned to St. Louis on their historic journey from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Coast and back. In 1846, German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle discovered the planet Neptune at the Berlin...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Is America becoming more tribal? Is that a bad thing?

“Tribalism” is nowadays often invoked pejoratively in the United States. In 2018, Yale University Law Professor Amy Chua claimed that “tribalism” had elected Donald Trump president. Thomas Friedman of The New York Times, that trusty weather-vane of metropolitan opinion, compared Democrats and Republicans with the Shias and Sunnis of Iraq: all four were “big tribes.” Describing belief and action as “tribal” has become a respectable way of saying it is irrational. But this is a mistake — and worse than a mistake; it’s an evasion. Rather than denouncing tribalism, more of us need to understand the situations that produce it.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country

Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response

They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
PROTESTS

