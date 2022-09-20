Read full article on original website
Related
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
On this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862, Abraham Lincoln proclaims slaves will soon be 'forever free'
Abraham Lincoln is responsible for one of the boldest and most far-reaching uses of executive powers in American history by his announcement that enslaved people would soon be "forever free" on this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862. Dubbed by historians the "preliminary" Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln's announcement noted that slavery...
A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation
Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Professor finds most students can't differentiate between US and Russian Constitutions
A professor found that a vast majority of his university students were unable to tell the U.S. Constitution from the Russian constitution. Nicholas Giordano, a professor of Political Science at Suffolk Community College in New York and a Campus Reform Higher Education fellow, gives his students a citizenship exam at the beginning of a new semester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The America First Crowd Sure Seems to Love British Colonialism Now That the Queen Is Dead
There are few things Republicans love more than harkening back to the American Revolution and 1776 — whether it’s in defense of their right to own high-powered assault rifles, to storm the Capitol in a deadly insurrection, or to obliterate the separation of church and state and turn America into a fascist theocracy.
Book banning in America: Censoring literature in US dates back centuries, but this time is different: experts
Thomas Morton, an Englishman who traveled to Plymouth Colony in 1622, wasted no time in clashing with his strait-laced Pilgrim neighbors, leading a nearby village called Merrymount of fellow English miscreants and Algonquian Indians. Dubbed the "Lord of Misrule" by Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford, Morton and his followers affixed...
allthatsinteresting.com
How Many People Died In The American Civil War? The Staggering Death Toll Of America’s Bloodiest Conflict
At least 620,000 soldiers died during the American Civil War — more than two percent of the U.S. population — along with an untold number of civilian fatalities. The United States has engaged in multiple wars. But none were as devastating as the war the nation waged against itself, the Civil War, which lasted from 1861 until 1865. So how many people died in the Civil War?
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
On This Day: Congress requires communists to register
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1806, U.S. explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark returned to St. Louis on their historic journey from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Coast and back. In 1846, German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle discovered the planet Neptune at the Berlin...
Is America becoming more tribal? Is that a bad thing?
“Tribalism” is nowadays often invoked pejoratively in the United States. In 2018, Yale University Law Professor Amy Chua claimed that “tribalism” had elected Donald Trump president. Thomas Friedman of The New York Times, that trusty weather-vane of metropolitan opinion, compared Democrats and Republicans with the Shias and Sunnis of Iraq: all four were “big tribes.” Describing belief and action as “tribal” has become a respectable way of saying it is irrational. But this is a mistake — and worse than a mistake; it’s an evasion. Rather than denouncing tribalism, more of us need to understand the situations that produce it.
MSNBC blogger claims illegal immigrant relocation comparable to anti-Semitism of World War II era
MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., and other GOP governors relocating illegal immigrants from their states to other more insulated communities in the U.S. is reminiscent of World War II-era anti-Semitism. In his latest The ReidOut Blog, Jones described the anti-Semitic themes explored in...
How 2020 Changed America and Why We’re Still Stuck There
Our national narrative is locked on 2020’s terms. Historians are likely to view the year as a turning point akin to 1968.
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Fox Nation breaks down socialism's unauthorized history with special episode, live summit
Karl Marx said a workers' revolution was inevitable but by the end of the 19th century, it had failed to materialize. In response, some of his followers began developing an important strain of Marxist thought that would deeply affect America and the West. Fox Nation explored the ins and outs...
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
Comments / 0