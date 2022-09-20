Read full article on original website
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
Salt Lake man arrested after shooting at juveniles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot at a group of juveniles was arrested by Salt lake police overnight. Siupapa Muliaga, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. About 1:45...
Unified Police Dept. asks public’s help solving Midvale murder after 16-year-old is slain in suspected gang shooting
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is reaching out to the public, asking for information on last week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male. A 5 p.m. Facebook post Wednesday reads “Unified Police Department is asking the public for help in finding...
Woman says 1 year in jail isn't enough for man who shot, killed her grandson
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman told a judge Wednesday that a one-year jail sentence for the man who shot and killed her grandson is just not enough. Juanita Vasquez said their family is not getting the justice they deserve, but admitted that five or 20 years of incarceration would not give the family that justice, either.
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
'They're all in imminent danger': Video shows violence after prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER — Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah's Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL-TV was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
Counselors on hand at Layton High after off-campus stabbing
LAYTON, Utah — Counselors will be at Layton High School on Wednesday after a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. Both people involved in the Layton stabbing are students at the school. The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized at McKay Dee hospital in stable condition, the 16-year-old suspect is in custody. Lt....
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Roy father of six remembered after being hit, killed on motorcycle
A family in Roy is remembering a husband and father of six children who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday.
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
