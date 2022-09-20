ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Taylorsville, UT
Taylorsville, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Violent Crime#Taylorsville Police
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Counselors on hand at Layton High after off-campus stabbing

LAYTON, Utah — Counselors will be at Layton High School on Wednesday after a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. Both people involved in the Layton stabbing are students at the school. The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized at McKay Dee hospital in stable condition, the 16-year-old suspect is in custody. Lt....
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Fight leads to teen student stabbed near Layton High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A student remains in the hospital and a suspect in custody following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Layton High School. Police say it happened just around 12:30 pm at Layton Commons Park across the street from the school. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a […]
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
WEST JORDAN, UT

