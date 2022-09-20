Read full article on original website
2news.com
15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup
Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
2news.com
Herbicide Portion Of Tahoe Keys Weed Project Completed
Over the next few years, they’ll continue experimenting with weed control methods including UV light and hand pulling. Monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test location.
Sacramento anti-camping ordinances take effect, residents unhappy with city actions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple anti-camping ordinances that restrict where those experiencing homelessness can set up camp in the city and county of Sacramento took effect Friday. The American River Parkway and outside government buildings are places now considered to be off limits. The city also bans tents that block...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The […]
Big rigs run into treacherous road conditions along I-80 in Sierra
TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts
Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
2news.com
2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden
The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was shot died shortly after making it to the hospital Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a man being shot on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who […]
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Viewers Call Kurtis after local contractor, Newcastle Screens, disappears with their deposits
SACRAMENTO - With Sacramento summers, screens are meant to keep the bugs out. But when a custom screen installer took money from viewers and then seemed to vanish, it was time to Call Kurtis to investigate. Scanning the aisles of the Auburn Home and Garden Show last fall, Deborah and Andrew San Juan found Newcastle Screen Company. They signed a contract and paid more than half of the $7,000 job upfront. They say the contractor never installed the screens to close off their patio, and then quit responding. "We got really duped," says Deborah San Juan. "We want our $4,320 back." State...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood
ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say.
