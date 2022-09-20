TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather.

