Placer County, CA

2news.com

15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup

Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
City
Auburn, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Big rigs run into treacherous road conditions along I-80 in Sierra

TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather. 
TRUCKEE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts

Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
2news.com

2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden

The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
MINDEN, NV
FOX40

Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewers Call Kurtis after local contractor, Newcastle Screens, disappears with their deposits

SACRAMENTO - With Sacramento summers, screens are meant to keep the bugs out. But when a custom screen installer took money from viewers and then seemed to vanish, it was time to Call Kurtis to investigate.  Scanning the aisles of the Auburn Home and Garden Show last fall, Deborah and Andrew San Juan found Newcastle Screen Company. They signed a contract and paid more than half of the $7,000 job upfront. They say the contractor never installed the screens to close off their patio, and then quit responding. "We got really duped," says Deborah San Juan. "We want our $4,320 back." State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood

ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say. 
ELK GROVE, CA

