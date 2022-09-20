Read full article on original website
Futurity
Less abortion stigma means better survey answers
New research offers ideas for making people more willing to disclose abortion on surveys. Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many people taking surveys didn’t report their abortion experiences, a phenomenon that has long compromised research on abortion and a range of related topics.
MedicalXpress
Motherhood at work: Exploring maternal mental health
Up to 1 in 5 women in the postpartum period will experience a mental health disorder like postpartum depression or generalized anxiety disorder. How an organization handles a mother's return to work can have a significant impact on her mental health, according to new research from the University of Georgia.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
entrepreneursbreak.com
What are the Symptoms of Menopause?
Menopause is when a woman’s ovaries stop producing eggs, and her uterus stops working. When it comes to New York menopause, the body changes and hormone levels become unbalanced. The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, depression, and low libido. Menopause can...
Futurity
Try it: Map rates how well your neighborhood protects cognition
Access to civic and social organizations, cultural centers such as museums and art galleries, and recreation centers may help protect against cognitive decline as a person ages, a new study suggests. A new interactive map allows you to plug in your address and assess how your neighborhood could support healthy...
MedPage Today
Depression Treatment Failure Burdens Patients' Life and Wallets
NEW ORLEANS -- Depressed patients with prior treatment failure often face high medical costs and poor quality of life, a new survey suggested. Of 10,710 adults with self-reported major depressive disorder (MDD) who participated in the 2019 National Health and Wellness Survey, 1,077 said they experienced treatment failure requiring them to try new medications as a result of non-responsiveness, Larry Culpepper, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues reported at Psych Congress 2022.
Herald Community Newspapers
Recognizing urgent pregnancy-related warning signs
(BPT) - By Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, RADM USPHS. Director of the Division of Reproductive Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Far too often, pregnant and postpartum people in the United States die from complications related to their pregnancy. Recognizing the warning signs and getting the right diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible can save lives.
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
Futurity
Smiley images extend ketamine’s antidepressant effects
Simple computer-based neurocognitive training—using positive words and pictures designed to boost self-worth—prolongs the antidepressant effects of ketamine in people with treatment-resistant depression, researchers report. The results of a double-blind, randomized clinical trial conducted in Pittsburgh suggest that low-cost, automated behavioral interventions during the window of heightened brain plasticity...
psychologytoday.com
Exposures to Poverty and Crime in Pregnancy
A team from Washington University, St. Louis, has reported results from two studies involving mother-child pairs that are part of a larger project to trace the fetal origins of health and disease. The two studies focused on whether a mother’s exposure to adversity in the prenatal period had any detectable effects on infant brain development as measured immediately following birth.
autismparentingmagazine.com
How to Help Your Autistic Child With Context Blindness
A look at context blindness and autism, how difficulty understanding context occurs and what can be done about it. Recently my husband and I drove several states away to attend a friend’s wedding. It was an evening wedding, and I came prepared with a beautiful, slightly formal, emerald green dress and gold accessories, including gold stilettos with a big gold bow at the ankles.
cohaitungchi.com
Morning Sickness and Nausea During Pregnancy
You’re sailing along on your early pregnancy adventure — just little soreness in your breasts and an uptick in trips to the bathroom, but nothing you can’t handle. Until one day, you wake up feeling queasy. You are reading: What can i eat to stop nausea during...
MedicalXpress
Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene
Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
Futurity
Experts: Today’s public health crises are just the beginning
Two experts offer insights on what seems to be a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the US and internationally. The first US case of polio in ten years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there’s been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What’s going on? And what can we do about it?
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
WebMD
Desperate Long COVID Patients Turn to Unproven Alternative Therapies
Editor’s note: Find more information about long COVID in Medscape’s Long COVID Resource Center. Sept. 22, 2022 – Entrepreneur Maya McNulty, 49, was one of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Schenectady, NY, businesswoman spent 2 months in the hospital after catching the disease in March 2020. That September, she was diagnosed with long COVID.
Futurity
Your phone could measure your blood oxygen level
A new proof-of-principle study shows a smartphone’s camera and flash can detect blood oxygen saturation levels down to 70%. That’s the lowest value that pulse oximeters should be able to measure, as recommended by the US Food and Drug Administration. When we breathe in, our lungs fill with...
