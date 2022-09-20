Read full article on original website
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
Father overcomes addiction to help others
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — September is National Recovery Month. According to the national survey on drug use and health, 40 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorder in the year 2020. Shane Hassler went through the recovery process and is now working to help others...
Balloon release planned in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Parents who have children at Glenwood Intermediate School are coming together next month to say a final goodbye to a young Chatham girl. Destiny Kling, 11, died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 14, 2021. She was a 6th grader within the Ball-Chatham School District.
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE 8:58 P.M.: A short time after 7 P.M., Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of two students are not life threatening. Brown announced on Twitter two CAM High School students were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon. Brown tweeted tonight one student will be undergoing surgery to have a rod placed […]
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal annouced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Pygmalion Festival in downtown Urbana begins
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Pygmalion Festival in downtown Urbana officially started Thursday night and will go until Saturday evening. This is the 18th year of the Pygmalion Festival. Pygmalion is a three day celebration of music, art, literary, and more for the community of Champaign-Urbana with free and ticketed events.
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
Deputy rescues puppy in more ways than one
CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — A stray puppy now has a roof over his head after being saved by a Coles County Deputy. Deputy Sam Jackson was sent to a call about a dog running through traffic on a busy road in Charleston. When he got there, he says the dog immediately responded to him and […]
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
These before and after photos of the Rose Bowl Tavern stage are pretty cool
Perkins Home Improvement just posted some photos of the stage at Rose Bowl Tavern during their renovation of it a year ago. As someone who doesn't know the first thing about woodworking or construction, it's pretty cool to see the behind the scenes work. Also, just seeing a before and after is always fun. Check out the full post on Perkins Home Improvement's Instagram below.
District 186 approves Legacy Pointe Sports Complex contract
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The District 186 School Board officially gave the green light to enter a contract with the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex. The agreement gives Legacy Pointe a 10-year period where they won't have to pay district property taxes. In return, the district will get discounted access...
More than $1M in pollution prevention grants for U of I schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday it was announced that the University of Illinois systems will receive over $1 million. The money will be used to provide businesses with technical assistance to help them implement pollution prevention (P2) practices to prevent or reduce pollution before it is even created, while also reducing business and liability costs.
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
Deputies: Man in custody after firing shots inside home with wife and baby present
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies were called out to a home near Harristown Wednesday night after they said a man fired shots inside while his wife and 6-month-old baby were there. Around 9:45 p.m. Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address that is not being disclosed for a...
City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
