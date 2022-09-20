Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
ourquadcities.com
Police dispatched for possible gun at middle school
The Moline Police Department was dispatched to a middle school regarding a student in possession of a gun. On September 22 at approximately 8:09 a.m., a middle-school-aged student was observed entering John Deere Middle School on 11th St. in Moline with what appeared to be a handgun. This was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO), who immediately took action. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement began a response. A second Moline police officer arrived at the school at 8:11 a.m. and assisted in the search for the student. The SRO located the student at 8:14 a.m. and found that the student had a BB gun and not a real firearm.
KWQC
Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip that a student had what appeared to be a handgun. It happened around 8:09 a.m. and was reported to a school resource officer inside the building, police said in a media release. A second officer arrived at the school to help find the student.
KWQC
Davenport man charged with assaulting woman, taking her cell phone
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he punched and bit a woman, took her cell phone, and would not let her out of a vehicle. Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; false imprisonment, also a serious misdemeanor; and violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor.
KWQC
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
KWQC
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops. According to police, the break-ins were at Aqueous Vapor, 1323 West Locust St; Jesse Mart, 3723 North Division St; and Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape, 422 East Locust. Police said the suspects caused...
KWQC
Kewanee man charged with making threats toward former employer
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer. The Kewanee Police Department responded Wednesday to Great Dane on Kentville Road for a report of a former employee making threats toward the business and its employees. Officers subsequently arrested...
ourquadcities.com
Police seek mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs 125 pounds.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
WOWT
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police. According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
High-speed chase leads to crash, death of Davenport woman
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead and another seriously injured after a Wednesday night police pursuit resulted in a crash near Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Alecia M. Garcia, a 24-year-old from Davenport, was identified as the woman killed in...
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old found with gun in Moline
On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot. Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had...
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
