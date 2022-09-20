The Moline Police Department was dispatched to a middle school regarding a student in possession of a gun. On September 22 at approximately 8:09 a.m., a middle-school-aged student was observed entering John Deere Middle School on 11th St. in Moline with what appeared to be a handgun. This was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO), who immediately took action. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement began a response. A second Moline police officer arrived at the school at 8:11 a.m. and assisted in the search for the student. The SRO located the student at 8:14 a.m. and found that the student had a BB gun and not a real firearm.

