Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Without new residents, Wisconsin could lose 130,000 workers by 2030

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are growing that Wisconsin’s worker shortage will be much worse over the next decade. A study just released from a Madison company, Forward Analytics, says that by 2030 the working population will be down by an estimated 130,000 people. Across Wisconsin, many businesses are...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

One Day, 2 Polls, Slightly Different Results

Two new polls paint a slightly different picture in Wisconsin’s top two November races. Emerson College and Spectrum News, along with Siena College, released the polls Tuesday. Both polls give Governor Evers and Mandela Barnes slight leads in their respective races. Evers’ lead in the Emerson poll is within...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Wisconsin Bucking
Badger Herald

Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin

In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin life expectancy declines amid flawed healthcare system

In 2020, life expectancy in Wisconsin dropped by 1.6 years, a trend reflected across the whole United States, where life expectancy dropped .9 years, according to the CDC. Though COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the decrease in life expectancy in Wisconsin, there are many other problems that add to the issue, primarily opioid and alcohol related deaths in addition to racial and economic disparities in healthcare.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
seehafernews.com

Evers Announces Multi-State Hydrogen Coalition

Governor Tony Evers announces a multi-state coalition to develop a clean hydrogen economy. According to a press release from Evers’ office, the partnership was solidified by a memorandum of understanding, which he signed along with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. According to the U.S....
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
Spectator

The Wisconsin flag is a travesty

What is the essence of Wisconsin? If you close your eyes and think about it, what images come to mind? Wisconsin is known for dairy, brewing companies, the Northwoods and a myriad of other icons. Whatever image you conjured, I can assure you it isn’t the abomination that is our...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin

Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination

Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
STEVENS POINT, WI

