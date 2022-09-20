ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness

(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT

UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
FREEBURG, IL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking a cool front and northern storms

Hello everyone! This afternoon is turning out to be another hot day with highs back in the upper 80’s north to the low to mid 90’s elsewhere.  Amarillo should top out around 93.  Also, as a weak cold front sags south, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north of the boundary.  Southwest Kansas, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
Click2Houston.com

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
5 On Your Side

Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

