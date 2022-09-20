Read full article on original website
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
CBS Sports
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain dies follwing head injury
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain died Wednesday from a sustained head injury that happened during a game a few weeks earlier. The sophomore running back at Linden High School spent some time on life support. The incident happened during the second game of the season on Sept....
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
KYTV
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
Some Texans Could Be Getting Checks In The Mail Soon
Residents with unclaimed money could be getting it without filing a claim.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
Illinois residents could receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $700 in next few weeks
Eligible Illinois residents will receive up to $700 in tax rebates within the coming weeks as part of the state's family relief plan.
Deadline to file a claim in Illinois’ Google Photo lawsuit is this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be eligible for a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. A valid claim is expected to get a payment of between $200 and $400. […]
Tracking a cool front and northern storms
Hello everyone! This afternoon is turning out to be another hot day with highs back in the upper 80’s north to the low to mid 90’s elsewhere. Amarillo should top out around 93. Also, as a weak cold front sags south, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north of the boundary. Southwest Kansas, the […]
Click2Houston.com
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
