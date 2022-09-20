Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
BoxingNews24.com
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez says Dmitry Bivol not the best he’s faced
By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez surprisingly believes WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol isn’t the best fighter he’s faced in the professional ranks. It’s hard to take that comment at face value, given the generally weak opposition Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) has faced during his 13-year-old pro career.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn Disagrees With Reported Canelo vs Golovkin 3 PPV Buys
By Vince D’Writer: For some unwarranted reason, somebody thought it was a good idea to have a third fight between undisputed Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The marketing for this bout was centered around bad blood between the two fighters, as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized how much the boxers hated each other, and he predicted the trilogy fight would be the night of the year in boxing.
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
Charr warns ‘dosser’ Tyson Fury he’ll ‘smash his pretty face’ and hopes Gypsy King fights him instead of Anthony Joshua
FORMER heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr has urged Tyson Fury to fight him instead of Anthony Joshua. Fury, 34, is set to face Joshua, 32, in a huge 'Battle of Britain' heavyweight bout in December. A 60-40 purse split has already been agreed with the fight expected to take place at...
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Hughes vs. Galahad, Rankin vs. Harper - Face-Offs at Final Presser
Maxi Hughes is ready to collide with Kid Galahad in a battle for the IBO world lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) defends his title for the second time, after widely outpointing...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: We Don't Think Hearn Wants Fury-Joshua, Knows Fury Will Knock Joshua Out
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum doesn’t get the sense Eddie Hearn genuinely wants Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury next. Representatives for Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions have discussed at length Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title against Joshua on December 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Warren revealed recently that if their complicated deal isn’t completed by the end of this week that he and Arum – whose company Top Rank Inc., co-promotes Fury – will move on to another opponent for their franchise fighter.
