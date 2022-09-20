Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
MGM Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip (and Caesars)
Covid devastated the travel industry in not just the United States, but also the world. The pandemic also created a special set of problems for Las Vegas and the casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) . and...
igamingplayer.com
Everyone Wins with Golden Nugget Online Promos
Golden Nugget’s monthly sweepstakes “races” are all about earning through play. Golden Nugget’s online casino maintains one of the richest collections of promotions among online casinos. Among the best are the site’s monthly and annual sweepstakes “races.”. All players need to do is opt...
PWMania
Tony Khan Takes Shot at WWE, Calls AEW Shows the Real Crown Jewel Not “BS” in Saudi Arabia
AEW President Tony Khan has fired a shot at WWE while promoting Wednesday’s Grand Slam in Queens, New York, just a few weeks after lashing out at the company for running two shows on the same weekend as All Out. During an interview with News 12, Khan discussed how...
