Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
P.K. Subban follows in Zdeno Chara’s footsteps with heartfelt retirement announcement
P.K. Subban has followed the footsteps of Zdeno Chara, who announced Tuesday that he is signing a one-day deal with the Boston Bruins before officially retiring from playing hockey. Subban has also declared his decision to hang his skates up for good, albeit in a more surprising timing than that of the 45-year-old Chara.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Without recovery timeline
Ellis (pelvis) remains without a clear recovery timeline, Frank Seravalli of DFO reports Tuesday. Ellis was already expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign but this latest news seems even less optimistic for the veteran defender. The Ontario native logged just four games for the Flyers last season and appears no closer to playing in a fifth.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready for camp
Smith (knee) is not listed with an injury for the Golden Knights' first day of on-ice activities Thursday. Smith was nearly able to return from a knee injury last season, as it was expected he would play had Vegas made the playoffs. The 31-year-old should be good for a top-six role and second-unit power-play time this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Milk, Engvall & Galchenyuk
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what oddsmakers think Sheldon Keefe’s chances of surviving the season as the Maple Leafs head coach might be – not good, it seems. Second, I’ll look at the first ever corporate sponsorship that will find its way onto the Maple Leafs’ game jerseys this season.
NBC Sports
Bonino: Bordeleau, Eklund ready for pressure as top prospects
After years of being atop the NHL's Western Conference, the Sharks are in the middle of a rebuild. While San Jose has veteran faces such as captain Logan Couture and defenseman Erik Karlsson, the Sharks hope an injection of youth can see the team compete for a playoff spot in the 2022-23 NHL season.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier . General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Ime Udoka facing yearlong suspension for improper relationship with female staff member, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday. Assistant coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Scandella Injury Will Give These 4 Defensemen a Chance
The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that veteran defenseman Marco Scandella will undergo surgery on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months. Scandella injured the hip in late August while training for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old joined the Blues in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 18, 2020. Over three seasons with the team, he has totaled 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 130 regular-season games. The cap-strapped Blues will likely place him on long-term injured reserve to free up his $3.275 million cap hit to create financial flexibility during his absence. While he is out of the lineup, playing time will be up for grabs to the defenseman who can earn the spot.
CBS Sports
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season over 'violations of team policies'
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over "violations of team policies," the franchise announced Thursday. Udoka's suspension begin effective immediately, and Celtics will make a decision about his future beyond this season at a later date. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will reportedly serve...
CBS Sports
Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing significant suspension for unspecified team rule violation, per report
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action, which could include a significant suspension, for violating an unspecified organizational guideline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. At this time it is not known what rule Udoka may have violated. Coaching suspensions are extremely rare in the NBA. Washington Wizards assistant...
Comments / 1