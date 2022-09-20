Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
The general manager of the Red Wings has built the sort of future for Detroit’s hockey team that Harris wants to build for Detroit’s hockey team.
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
New York Rangers not much left to show from Ryan McDonagh trade
On February 26th, 2018 the New York Rangers traded captain Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In exchange, they received Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Nemestnikov, 2018 1st round pick (Nils Lundkvist), and a conditional second round pick (Karl Henriksson). Namestnikov was traded in 2019 to...
FOX Sports
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Dubas' Future as Maple Leafs GM Rests with This Season
After four consecutive seasons of opening playoff-round exits, Kyle Dubas enters the final year of his contract as GM. It's never been clearer that changes will be made if history repeats itself.
NHL
Avalanche Eager to Begin Defending Their Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche's quest to defend the Stanley Cup is officially underway. As players trickled back into town following their busy - but brief - offseasons, they kicked off the busy week with their annual Charity Golf Classic on Tuesday, Content Day on Wednesday and now, will hit the ice with Day 1 of training camp on Thursday at Family Sports Center.
Comments / 0