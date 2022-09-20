ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez Faces LAPD Investigation Over Alleged August Alsina Fight

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez is dealing with plenty of backlash following the alleged scuffle he and August Alsina reportedly got into over the weekend.

According to a report Billboard published on Monday, September 19, the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident that happened between Tory and August during the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago on Saturday night. The "Entanglements" singer took to Instagram shortly after the incident and accused Lanez of injuring him during a fight that occurred after Alsina's set. After Tory denied the singer's claims , video of the moments before the confrontation surfaced online, which apparently piqued the LAPD's interest.

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

The video appears to show Alsina avoiding Lanez's handshake as they passed each other while backstage at the venue as well as what happened after the alleged fight. Towards the end, Lanez seems excited while someone out of the frame claims the singer "knocked him out." Alsina's injuries were enough to keep him off the stage the following night, according to the founder of the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam Rip Michaels. He recently confirmed to TMZ that booted Tory off of the tour after he "sucker-punched" Alsina.

"There was no fight just to be super clear," Michaels said. "There was no fight. He was sucker-punched by Tory Lanez. I was there. It was straight... more like an assault type of thing."

As for why the LAPD is involved, the "It Doesn't Matter" singer is currently out on bail in L.A. due to his felony assault case with Megan Thee Stallion . Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was charged with shooting Megan's feet outside of a party in Hollywood Hills in July 2020 and faces a gun possession charge as well. He's currently awaiting the upcoming trial, which was recently pushed back to December. If convicted, Tory Lanez could face 22 years in prison.

