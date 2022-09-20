Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
PH Museum debuts new Lakeside Cemetery Tour
Tickets still available for Oct. 1 event. When you consider some 40,000 souls have been laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron it’s a given that there are certainly some interesting stories to share. Doing just that is what Andrew Kercher, the community engagement manager at the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dare to visit the Haunted Village!
Port Sanilac, MI – At every other time of the year, the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is a quiet place where the atmosphere is rich with history. In October however, history comes back to haunt the inhabitants. On the evenings of October 8th and 15th, from 7-9pm, spirits of the past lurk the grounds and historical buildings at the Haunted Village event. Dare to visit the creepy, creaky old buildings, where each offers a different nightmare (and yummy Halloween treats)!
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Clay Township Sturgeon/Scarecrow Festival this Saturday
Free family fun amid celebration of local sturgeon. Well, likely not a whole lot but they are teaming up in Clay Township this weekend with the debut of the Clay Township Scarecrow Festival and The North Channel Sturgeon Classic Festival. The township, including the Parks and Recreation Department and the...
wgrt.com
Port Huron Parks & Recreation Needs Your Help
Port Huron has some of the most beautiful scenery around, its parks and beaches are a wonderful place for families to spend the summer. To help improve these areas, Port Huron Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a brief survey. The survey will help them update and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Police Department to provide resource officers to PH schools and SC4
The Port Huron Police Department will provide two resource officers to Port Huron Area School District for the next three academic years, 2022-2025, and one resource officer to St. Clair County Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year. The city council unanimously endorsed PHPD’s contracts with the two educational entities...
clarkstonnews.com
Township treasurer steps down
For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Area school boards consider costs, criteria for mascot rebranding
Mascots were up for discussion at two school board meetings this week, with the Port Huron Area School Board deciding to pause its discussion as they determine the cost of rebranding at three schools, while the Sandusky board shared updates on the newly formed mascot committee. Both meetings were held...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Commission denies appeal of FOIA fees
Resident sought procedure for dismissal of election worker. When the staff at the Marine City offices receives a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request they do their best to respond in a timely manner and don’t often attach charges for the service. When a recent FOIA request by city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lexington man injured following motorcycle-deer collision
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m. to the scene of a single motorcycle accident on Applegate Road in Washington Township. The crash, which occurred near Tubbs Road, occurred when the rider, a 47-year-old man from Lexington, was driving west on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a deer. The motorcycle entered the north ditch, landing on its side but still moving down the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
candgnews.com
Bloomfield Township police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are alerting people to a new phone scam after a Bloomfield Township resident was reportedly swindled out of $500. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident received several phone calls over a two-hour span on Aug. 29 from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Mayor calls for end to negative rhetoric in the city
Says social media posts and endless emails hurting progress. “If I tell you that the sky is green the sky is green, the sky is green and if I keep saying it, will you start beliveing it?”. Those are the words Marine City Mayor Cheryl Vercammen shared at the start...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley’s placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Comments / 0