Port Sanilac, MI – At every other time of the year, the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is a quiet place where the atmosphere is rich with history. In October however, history comes back to haunt the inhabitants. On the evenings of October 8th and 15th, from 7-9pm, spirits of the past lurk the grounds and historical buildings at the Haunted Village event. Dare to visit the creepy, creaky old buildings, where each offers a different nightmare (and yummy Halloween treats)!

PORT SANILAC, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO