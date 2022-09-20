Read full article on original website
2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year to be Named Next Month
Twenty of the state’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration on Oct. 11, when one of them will be named Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2022 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching.
Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site public workshops
(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 22, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host three public workshops during the month of October 2022 seeking input in the development of an interpretive plan for the Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site located at 961 South Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.
DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Achieves National Accreditation after Rigorous Review
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, now CAPRA accredited, offers something for everyone at its Delaware State Parks, all year long. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks and Recreation recently achieved accreditation from the National...
Blackbird State Forest’s Meadows Tract Renamed in Honor of Senator Bruce C. Ennis
TOWNSEND, Del. (September 20, 2022) – At a bill signing ceremony held at the Blackbird State Forest’s Meadow Tract, Governor Carney signed Senate Bill 328, renaming the Blackbird State Forest’s Meadows Tract the “Bruce C. Ennis Tract” in honor of Senator Bruce C. Ennis. The Ennis Tract covers 456 acres with open meadows, forested trails, and three ponds, and includes one of Delaware’s two forest education centers. This tract of state forestland is part of an ecologically critical zone connecting the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays. The Blackbird State Forest is managed by the Department of Agriculture and is a popular destination for hiking, horseback riding, nature watching, camping, and hunting.
‘The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later’
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 20, 2022) — Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing each Saturday through Oct. 22, 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, located at 25 The Green in Dover, Delaware, will present three free programs as part of the series “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” All programs begin at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.
2,075 Seedlings Planted for the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Tree Planting
TOWNSEND, Del. (September 21, 2022) – On September 17, over 100 volunteers planted 2,075 trees at the Blackbird State Forest for the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Tree Planting. This initiative will provide scenic beauty, enhance wildlife habitat, fight invasive species, and improve water quality in the critical Chesapeake Bay Watershed. This tree planting was part of a broader program to commemorate the 200th birthday year of Harriet Tubman in 1822 and part of International Underground Railroad Month.
Delmarva Natural Gas Prices Set to Rise Ahead of Winter Heating Season
Dover, Del.—Natural gas prices have continued to increase this year and are up nearly 60 percent year to date. This is largely due to increased U.S. demand and the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 42 percent of Delaware households rely on natural...
