Twenty of the state’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration on Oct. 11, when one of them will be named Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2022 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching.

