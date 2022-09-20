ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Man arrested after early morning shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after an early morning shooting in Bethany. Police said officers responded to 4211 N Divis Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a shooting. Officers said the victim was shot in the stomach and later turned up at OnCue on NW 39th...
BETHANY, OK
okcfox.com

El Reno police looking for 'persons of interest' in counterfeiting case

EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is looking for help identifying the two people seen on this page. Police said they are "persons of interest" in a counterfeiting case. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police 405-262-6941 (Ext: 3880) or email police@elrenook.gov.
EL RENO, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Police respond to barricade in Purcell, suspect in custody

PURCELL (KOKH) - Officers are responding to a barricaded suspect on Wednesday in Purcell. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a warrant for 54-year-old Michael Don Jackson who failed to appear in court. Reports say the man barricaded himself inside the residence. Officers have taken the man into custody. This...
PURCELL, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah

Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
HARRAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
okcfox.com

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in neck in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman while riding in a car with her. Police say around 9:51 a.m., James Kerns was riding passenger with a woman in the area of Couch Park, near E. 12th St. According...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight

HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
HARRAH, OK

