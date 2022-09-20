Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
Police: Suspect shot by officer in southwest Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who allegedly beat up 17-year-old in road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly beat up a 17-year-old in a road rage incident. Investigators with the OKCPD Assaults Unit say this man was involved in a road rage incident near SE 15th and I-35.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating death of man found dead in vacant apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vacant apartment. Police responded to an apartment complex at 4221 SE 54th Street just before 10 a.m. Monday on a welfare check. An employee of the complex had called 911 after finding...
OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue. OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car. OCPD...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after early morning shooting in Bethany
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after an early morning shooting in Bethany. Police said officers responded to 4211 N Divis Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a shooting. Officers said the victim was shot in the stomach and later turned up at OnCue on NW 39th...
Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
El Reno police looking for 'persons of interest' in counterfeiting case
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is looking for help identifying the two people seen on this page. Police said they are "persons of interest" in a counterfeiting case. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police 405-262-6941 (Ext: 3880) or email police@elrenook.gov.
Police investigate after man’s body found in Oklahoma City
Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.
Authorities identify Purcell barricade suspect
A skipped jury trial led to an hours-long barricade situation in Purcell Wednesday.
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Police respond to barricade in Purcell, suspect in custody
PURCELL (KOKH) - Officers are responding to a barricaded suspect on Wednesday in Purcell. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a warrant for 54-year-old Michael Don Jackson who failed to appear in court. Reports say the man barricaded himself inside the residence. Officers have taken the man into custody. This...
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah
Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
okcfox.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in neck in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman while riding in a car with her. Police say around 9:51 a.m., James Kerns was riding passenger with a woman in the area of Couch Park, near E. 12th St. According...
okcfox.com
Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight
HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
Man hit, killed along I-40 in Oklahoma City
A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0