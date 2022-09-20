Steve Perry Sues Journey Over Merchandising Trademarks

Photo: WireImage

Steve Perry is seeking to intervene in his former bandmates' attempt to register 20 trademarks for Journey songs for use on merchandise.

Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain attempted to register 20 Journey songs via their Freedom JN LLC company for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other items.

Perry, however, argues that the patents violate an agreement that states such decisions be made with "prior, written unanimous consent of all partners in each instance."

A number of the songs included in the trademark registration have Perry listed as the lone songwriter. Others are group compositions. Cain and Schon sold their respective personal copyrights on Journey's catalog to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund a few years ago.

Perry's lawsuit accuses Cain and Schon of using "false or misleading information" to secure the trademarks, which were granted between February and May.

In a 2019 interview, Cain explained that while Perry has retained an official role in the administration of Journey's legacy, he only communicates with the band through his music publisher .