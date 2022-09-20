A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.

