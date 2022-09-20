Read full article on original website
Related
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Sept. 21
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Welfare Check, 11:27 p.m. Officer checked on an adult male in a cemetery on the 2700 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW after hours. The subject was advised on his warrant.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji High School one of dozens of schools hoaxed by “swatting”
Bemidji High School was one of many schools across the nation hoaxed with what is called “swatting.”. According to a release, BHS was in a “secure” mode around 2 p.m. Wednesday after an anonymous call indicated an active shooting situation at the school. The hoax that impacted...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji News
Northwoods Caregivers in Bemidji are set to receive more than $77,000 in grant funding from Minnesota’s Board on Aging. The grants, according to a release from the Department of Human…. 0. Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Sept. 20. The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: September 22, 2022
Beltrami Electric golf tournament raises more than $11K for United Way. The 18th Annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open raised nearly $11,500 for the United Way of Bemidji Area. The golf event has raised nearly $166,000 for the United Way since…. 0. U.S. Navy: Bemidji sailor undergoes training. A Bemidji...
KNOX News Radio
3 plead guilty to murder, assault on Red Lake Reservation
Three people have pleaded guilty in federal court for their roles in a 2019 murder on Minnesota’s Red Lake Reservation. Court documents say 21-year-old Alexia Cutbank of Bemidji… 21-year-old Mia Sumner of Duluth … and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett of Redby were armed with at least one handgun when they entered a garage at the home of 23-year-old Daniel Johnson.
lptv.org
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County
For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bemidjinow.com
U.S. Navy: Bemidji sailor undergoes training
A Bemidji sailor was recently photographed in the midst of a simulated fire on the U.S.S. Tripoli. Damage Control Fireman Joseph Lettner fought a simulated fire during damage control training aboard the amphibious assault carrier Tripoli, which is currently patrolling the Indo-Pacific region. About Larissa Donovan. Larissa Donovan is the...
lptv.org
Bemidji Family Looking for Kidney Donor to Save Their Mother
A local Bemidji family is currently looking for a kidney donor to save their mother. As of Tuesday, a suitable Type O donor has not been found for Tammy Collins, leading her family to take to the streets of downtown Bemidji with signs to raise awareness. According to the family,...
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
bemidjinow.com
Sanford offers flu shots, COVID boosters this fall
Sanford Bemidji is offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this fall. According to a release, the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster has been available at Sanford since Sept. 15, at the Bemidji family medicine, internal medicine and children’s clinics. The new booster will also be available at other Sanford clinic locations over the coming days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates: Bemidji City Council Ward 4
The Meet the Candidates series continues with Bemidji City Council candidates vying to represent Ward 4. A former city official, David Hoefer, is challenging one-term incumbent Emelie Rivera. The candidates are listed in the order they were interviewed. DAVID HOEFER. David Hoefer is the former chief of the Bemidji Fire...
Comments / 0